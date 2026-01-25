KPop Demon Hunters vs Zootopia 2 – who will win the best animation Oscar?

There weren't exactly many surprises in the announcement of the animation Oscar nominations this week. While five movies are in contention to be named Best Animated Feature on 15 March, many now see it as a two horse race between the big hitters of 2025: KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia 2.

There is still a chance that an indie movie could repeat the historic success of Flow last year. This year's outsiders are both from France: Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han’s beautifully poetic Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Ugo Bienvenue’s gorgeous Arco. Pixar's Elio is the fifth contender but feels like filler compared to the others, which seems a shame when there are so many good animated movies out there.

Zootopia 2 is Disney's highest-grossing animated movie to date (Image credit: Disney)

Zootopia 2 marks Walt Disney Animation Studios' return to the nomination list for the first time in three years after Strange World, Wish and Moana 2 were snubbed. Disney's absence had led to a more diverse range of winners. Before Flow last year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won in 2023 and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron in 2024.

But KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia 2 are both much stronger than any of last year's mainstream nominees, and they have massive global followings. KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-streamed production on Netflix and Zootopia 2 is Disney's biggest-grossing animated movie yet. It's hard to imagine that one of them won't win.

Which movie will win best animated feature 2026?

KPop Demon Hunters is the clear bookies' favourite, with some offering odds of 1/10. It's also Variety's prediction to win, and the Sony Pictures Animation production already swept major precursor awards, including Best Animated Motion Picture and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. It triumphed in the Critics Choice Awards too.

KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-streamed production on Netflix (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans' film is also the only animated movie in the running for a non-animation award: it's also up for Best Song for Golden, giving it more visibility. And while it's a mainstream production, the freshness of its animation style and its huge global popularity among younger audiences give it a buzz factor and a cultural edge that could sway voters.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd say it deserves to win too, both for the quality of the movie and for what it's done for animation. Combining the energy of K-pop music videos, the spectacle of superhero action and the emotional depth of classic animation, KPop Demon Hunters has crossed genres and demographics and challenged the idea that mainstream animated films should fit neatly into the family-friendly category.

It's also forcing the Academy and Hollywood to acknowledge East Asian animation traditions, eking out another a shift towards more inclusivity and a recognition of more diverse animation styles in the Oscars.

Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations

Arco (Remembers / Mountain A, directed by Ugo Bienvenu)

(Remembers / Mountain A, directed by Ugo Bienvenu) Elio (Pixar, directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina)

(Pixar, directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina) KPop Demon Hunters (Sony Pictures Animation, directed by Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans)

(Sony Pictures Animation, directed by Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans) Little Amelie (Ikki Films, Maybe Movies, 2 Minutes, Puffin Pictures, directed by Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han)

(Ikki Films, Maybe Movies, 2 Minutes, Puffin Pictures, directed by Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han) Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios, directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard)

Best Animated Short Oscar nominations

Butterfly (Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens)

(Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens) Forevergreen (Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears)

(Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears) The Girl Who Cried Pearls (Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski)

(Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski) Retirement Plan (John Kelly and Andrew Freedman)

(John Kelly and Andrew Freedman) The Three Sisters (Konstantin Bronzit)

Things were less predictable in the Best Animated Short category. Chris Lavis