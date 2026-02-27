These Pokémon Day discounts are mega generous
Get up to 60% off games, trading cards, merch, and…pokeball toasters?
It's a big year for Pokémon fans, with the franchise's mega 30th Anniversary celebrations kicking off, Pokémon Day is also happening TODAY (Feb 27th), a new theme park called PokePark Kanto has opened in Japan, and we're seeing unique brand collaborations left, right, and centre (did you hear about the Lego Pokémon sets?).
Even the Natural History Museum in London is getting poke-fied, with a Pokémon Pop-up event running right now until mid-April, and an exclusive jumbo Pikachu card is up for grabs, too.
As a mega fan, I can't wait for Pokémon Presents later today, and I've rounded up some deals below on some weird and wonderful things to help you celebrate in true Pokémon Master style. You can thank me later.
Pokémon fans: Try my ridiculous who's that Pokémon? Quiz below
How did you get on? Let me know in the comments below.
