I have often designed suits of fantasy armour using animals as motifs. For this personal project, however, I wanted to use an animal that rarely appears in my work.

The koi, a type of carp, is an ornamental fish raised in Korea, Japan and China. This series actually started with a plate armour design. Although the armour had a Western form, I used Asian-style strings to connect the armour plates and swords.

This time, I took the concept further by including traditional Korean elements, drawing a female character wearing a hanbok (traditional Korean dress). I wanted the overall silhouette, to evoke the shape of a fish, not just the decorative details.

As part of a series from the previous artwork, I maintained a strong contrast in light and shadow and used rich primary colours, adding various textures to prevent the image from looking flat. In this workshop, I’ll show you my process and explain how to create and apply your own texture patterns from a photo.

For more art tutorials, see our feature on how to design fantasy architecture in Photoshop and our broader collection of Photoshop tutorials.

01. Taking elements from the koi armour I decide to incorporate graphic elements from the previous work: strong contrast, high saturation, rich colours and primary colour usage. I also decide to use the flat fish line drawing from the piece. Although I change the armour to a dress, I keep the three swords and the Asian-style armour ties

02. Colour palette I prepare a high-saturation colour palette, knowing that I’ll need to control the amounts used to create visual emphasis and an eye-catching image. For this illustration, I’ll mainly use orange and red, with ultramarine – the complementary colour – for the background.

03. Sketching with a silhouette in mind I designed a fish-shaped helmet for my previous armour artwork. This time, I want a more indirect fish like silhouette. I transform the traditional Korean hairstyle (gachae – a large wig) into a fish silhouette. I also tie up the skirt to resemble a fish’s fin.

04. Establishing dark shadows in the sketch phase I apply the black values for contrast during the early sketching stage. I decide to make this character look stronger, so I give her a sword to hold in her right hand – previously the figure’s skirt was being held by this hand.

05. Understanding the tonal value by laying down flat colours I block in the colours, focusing on the orange/red hues of the koi. This step helps me understand the overall colour scheme. I recommend exploring various colours during this step, creating many options before deciding. I now decide on the primary colour, and I plan to add richer primary colours later on, such as blue, gold and green.

06. Refining the colour scheme I want to add a bold colour to the background, and because the main motif is a fish, blue seems like a good choice. I keep the background on a separate layer and merge the sketch and colour layers to prepare for rendering. The contrast between blue and orange is a key technique for drawing the viewer’s gaze towards the character’s face. However, the background’s darker value simultaneously makes the figure and the background appear poorly separated. To fix this, I emphasise the contrast by further brightening the light areas on the face and skirt