61 top-class Photoshop tutorials to try

If you've got Photoshop, you probably need Photoshop tutorials. Although competition is increasing from platforms such as Sketch and Affinity Photo, Adobe's image-editing tool remains the industry standard. So it's definitely still worth improving your Photoshop expertise.

The versatile tool is becoming more powerful as time goes on, and more and more adaptable (although we're still waiting for Photoshop on the iPad to make an appearance). However, there’s a learning curve with Photoshop. Even if you think you know your way around the tool pretty well, there's probably still more tricks you can learn.

And when you're done with these Photoshop tutorials, why not optimise your Photoshop experience even further with our roundups of the best free Photoshop brushes and top Photoshop plugins? Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Adobe MAX coverage for any big announcements regarding the software.

In this post, we bring together the best Photoshop tutorials for you. So whether you’re a total novice or a veteran Photoshop user, you’re bound to find a great tutorial here to boost your skills. If you're still not sure about purchasing Photoshop, see our review of Photoshop CC. You can also check out Adobe's new drawing and painting tool for the iPad – see our Adobe Fresco review.

Tutorials for beginners

01. Get to know Photoshop

(Image credit: Adobe)

If you’re a total newbie, Get to know Photoshop is a good Photoshop tutorial to start with: a series of video walkthroughs that teach you the basic tools and techniques of Adobe Photoshop CC. You’ll be introduced to the Photoshop work area and learn how to open and save your images, zoom in and out, and undo mistakes.

02. How to resize an image

(Image credit: Matt Smith)

This handy guide, how to resize an image on Photoshop, teaches you how to resize an image without compromising the image quality. Learn how to change canvas size, use trim and more.

03. How to work with Layers

(Image credit: Adobe)

How to work with Layers teaches you how to use layers in the Layers panel, resize the contents of a layer, add images to a layered file, and work with a background layer in Adobe Photoshop CC.

04. How to adjust image quality

(Image credit: Adobe)

Discover how to adjust image quality with this tutorial. The video teaches you to enhance the brightness and colour, and improve the quality of your images in Adobe Photoshop CC.

05. How to make selections

(Image credit: Adobe)

How to make selections reveals how to create a selection, work with popular selection tools, and fine-tune the edges of a selection in Adobe Photoshop CC.

06. How to retouch images

(Image credit: Adobe)

Follow how to retouch images to learn how to remove unwanted objects, add objects by cloning, and fix other imperfections in your images with retouching tools in Photoshop.

07. How to add text and shapes

(Image credit: Adobe)

This walkthrough shows you how to add text and shapes. When you add text and shapes in Photoshop, they remain editable, and you can customise them down to the smallest detail.

08. How to use the Photoshop Pen tool

(Image credit: Mark White)

Mark White explains how to use the Photoshop Pen tool to allow you to reallly make the most of Photoshop’s Pen tool, a simple selection feature that enables you to fill, stroke or make selections from whatever you draw.

09. How to use the Brush tool

(Image credit: Mark White)

Mark White talks you through how to use the Brush tool in Photoshop in our step-by-step guide. This includes helpful guides to what each of the icons in the Brush palette mean.

10. How to make a photo collage

(Image credit: Matt Smith/Future Owns/Adobe)

Learn how to combine images to make a simple photo collage in Photoshop with this tutorial. You can use technique to create your own collages from photographs, and perhaps eventually build on your compositions to create more intricate design collages from your own creations.

11. How to apply filters

(Image credit: Adobe)

How to apply filters shows you that it’s easy to add quick effects to an image using filters in Photoshop CC. Filters can also be combined to create unique results, as this tutorial demonstrates.

12. Edit your first photo

(Image credit: Adobe)

This beginner-level Photoshop tutorial teaches you how to edit your first photo Bring out the best in your photos with the fundamental photo-editing techniques outlined here.

13. Make quick selections in Photoshop

(Image credit: Luke O'Neill)

The ability to perform simple cut-outs and masking tasks is a basic requirement of any designer. The step-by-step tutorial, make quick selections in Photoshop, runs through three basic techniques for creating simple selections, and then covers the layer mask options and how they work a little more in depth.

14. How to use Photoshop layer masks

(Image credit: James Paterson)

How to use Photoshop layer masks will help you streamline your digital art workflow. As any Photoshop beginner will quickly learn, layer masks are one of the most fundamental parts of the software: without them your work will look flat. Follow these seven tips and shortcuts to work more quickly and easily with layer masks.

15. How to remove a background in Photoshop

(Image credit: Jo Guiliver)

This tutorial takes you through several different ways to remove a background in Photoshop. It starts off by taking you through how to use the Magic Wand tool and Quick Selection tools to remove a background, before moving on to more advanced techniques.

16. What is Camera Raw?

(Image credit: Adobe)

What is Camera Raw? Make quick and reversible edits with Adobe Camera Raw. This video-based demonstration walks through the principles and the practice of using Camera Raw.

17. Create your first design

(Image credit: Adobe)

Create your first design is a series of videos that introduces how to work with layers, combine images, use layer masks, and add creative graphics, text, and effects. You can then use these skills to combine design assets into a simple, unique composite for print or online use.

18. Create an image for social media

(Image credit: Adobe)

Create an image for social media is a beginner-level Photoshop tutorial. It explains how to combine a photo, text and artwork for your Facebook, Twitter, and other social media posts.

19. How to use Photoshop layers: 6 top tips

(Image credit: Future)

Our tutorial, how to use Photoshop layers: 6 top tips, will teach you to use Photoshop's layer system. This is key to unlocking the software's versatility. In this tutorial, you’ll find out how to everything from create layers to locking them, grouping them and adjusting opacity.

20. Digital painting with Photoshop CC for beginners

(Image credit: Eddie Russell)

Digital painting with Photoshop CC for beginners breaks down the process of creating a simple digital painting, from start to finish. If you can work on a canvas with paints, then many of the same painting techniques you use will transfer directly over to digitally painting in Photoshop. .

Next page: Intermediate Photoshop tutorials