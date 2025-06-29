Apple Podcasts is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Yep, two decades have passed since podcasts arrived on iTunes back in 2005. To mark the occasion, the tech giant has picked out its favourite 20 best podcasts from over those two decades.

But the celebrations aren't only in audio. Apple's also marking the milestone with a clever optical illusion graphic that's making people do a double take.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Podcasts anniversary graphic shows two microphones side by side, but they're placed in such a way that, thanks to the lighting, they also resemble the number 20. Fans are praising the Easter egg on social media, although it's playing havoc with some people's eyes.

"I saw it immediately, but then lost it and having trouble making it out," one person wrote on Reddit. "I saw the 20, but didn’t see how it was composed," another person wrote.

Some say the number 20 is more visible when the image is seen as a thumbnail. At small sizes, the image of the microphones is less clear, so the brain only picks up the colours, making the number stand out. If you're struggling to see it, try moving back a bit of squinting to make the image go out of focus.

Meanwhile, the design podcast 99% Invisible gets a shout out in Apple's pick of its favourite podcasts from the past 20 years. You can see the full list on a dedicated new page on the Apple site.

Check out the best Apple deals below if you need a new device to listen on. For more Apple design news, see its fix for the iOS 26's biggest design crime.