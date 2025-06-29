Recommended reading

Not everyone noticed Apple’s ingenious new optical illusion

News
By published

Squint!

Apple Podcasts is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Yep, two decades have passed since podcasts arrived on iTunes back in 2005. To mark the occasion, the tech giant has picked out its favourite 20 best podcasts from over those two decades.

But the celebrations aren't only in audio. Apple's also marking the milestone with a clever optical illusion graphic that's making people do a double take.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1