Recommended reading

Never forget when the Android robot humiliated the Apple logo in front of the whole world

News
By published

If you don't remember this one, urine for a wild ride.

We all remember where we were when we found out the Apple logo had been urinated on by the Android robot. Well, actually, this breaking news passed me ten years ago, so I don't. But I'm sure it's seared indelibly onto the minds, nay, souls, of all who bore witness to the saga in April 2015.

Yes, it's been a decade since the Apple was defiled by the robot on Google Maps, with an era of terrain in Pakistan edited to depict, quite clearly, the robot relieving itself onto the poor, defenceless fruit. The whole thing led to much merriment online, and a swift apology from Google (because peeing on one of the best logos of all time is never a good look).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.