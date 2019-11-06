The top free blogging options

A free blogging platform is the perfect way to get yourself set up with your own corner of the web without too much effort. Everyone's focused on social media these days, sure, but there's something about the permanence of a blog – not to mention the freedom to pen your thoughts without worrying about character counts – that's hard to resist.

You can't beat the feeling of having your own site, and having a free blog can also be a great self-promotion tool to help get your work seen by more people. There are plenty of free blogging options out there to get you started, and we've picked out the very best of them below; read our guide on how to start a blog if you need help to get up and running.

What is a blogging platform?

A blogging platform is a service or application that facilitates the creation of web pages for publishing your content. These content management systems come in the form of website builders like Wix, blogging applications like Wordpress, or simplified blogging software like Tumblr.

In this round-up, we explore the best free blogging platforms for newcomers who want to get a blog up and running.

01. Wix

Wix's drag-and-drop system is made with HTML5 in mind

If you want to get started with your free blog, Wix is well worth a look. This drag-and-drop website builder offers over 500 designer-made templates as well as plenty of additional features and apps, along with top-grade hosting so you can rest assured your site will be there when you need it.

You get 500MB storage and 1GB bandwidth with a free Wix account. If you need more – plus other features like your own domain, and online store and Google Analytics – then take a look at its premium plans.

02. Joomla

Joomla is a popular tool among the blogging community

Open source software content management system Joomla is a popular choice among the blogging community. Powerful and flexible, Joomla can be used to build any kind of website or blog, with design features including the ability to create your own template and render HTML for objects/arrays of data. It also uses Bootstrap for perfect responsive designs.

Similar to WordPress.org, Joomla is a self-hosted solution, which means you will need a domain name and web hosting to use it (although there is an option to create a site on launch.joomla.org). The Joomla community is much smaller than WordPress community, so there are fewer themes and add-ons than for WordPress. But there are still hundreds of templates to choose from, and extensions to add more features, to fully customise your free blog's design.

03. Yola

Yola boasts flexible layouts and no third-party ads

Yola limits you a bit if you have grand plans for your blog – you can only have two sites and three web pages with its free plan – but the upside is a healthy 1GB of storage and bandwidth, and your site won't be littered with unsightly third-party ads.

Getting started is easy, with dozens of customisable templates to choose from, a straightforward site builder for putting everything together, flexible layouts and drag-and-drop widgets. And if you have the skills, then you can edit your CSS in order to fine-tune your site's look.

04. Hubpages

Join a buzzing community of Hubbers with Hubpages (Image credit: Hubpages)

Hubpages is a network of sites that enable bloggers (or Hubbers) to share their story with a vast open community. It has an Arts and Design section, which will be a happy home for creative bloggers, and Hubpages majors on its ability to connect its users with a wide audience and earn revenue from ads and affiliates.

05. Contentful

Call your content into any design with the Contentful API (Image credit: Contentful)

Nobody knows how they're going to want to display their articles a few years down the line, so Contentful provides a way to separate your content from your design. It calls this an 'API-first' approach, so your content is stored on its servers and you can call it into any design or platform as you like. So if you want to build a completely different site in a few years time, it's easy to bring everything in as it's set up to be portable from the start.

06. Jekyll

Make static sites with Jekyll

Jekyll takes your raw text files, which may be written in markdown, if you like, and turns them into a robust static site to host wherever you want. It's the engine behind GitHub Pages, which means you can host your blog on there for free.

Making your blog with Jekyll avoids the need to work with technicalities such as databases, upgrades and so on, so there are fewer things to go wrong, and you can build something completely from scratch.

07. WordPress

WordPress is the most popular free blogging platform (Image credit: WordPress)

If the folks over at WordPress are to be believed (and they seem suitably trustworthy sorts), the platform now 'powers' almost a third of the internet. It's easy to see why: on WordPress.com, you can rapidly create an entirely free blog, with a reasonable amount of customisation. Alternatively, most web hosts provide WordPress as a free single-click install, and more information on what's possible there can be found at WordPress.org.

Newcomers might find WordPress a touch bewildering initially, but it's the best free option for anyone wanting a great mix of power, customisation and usability. To help you out, we've rounded up the best WordPress tutorials and the best free WordPress themes to get you started.

08. Tumblr

Tumblr is one of the easiest free blogging platforms to use

To some extent, Tumblr feels a bit like a halfway house between WordPress and Twitter. It offers more scope than the latter, but tends to favour rather more succinct output than the former. Decent mobile apps make it easy to submit content to a Tumblr blog from anywhere, though, and it's reasonably easy to customise your theme to make it your own.

Tumblr also has a strong social undercurrent, via a following model combined with notes and favourites. Tumblr has also recently announced a controversial ban on adult content, which means that the porn bots that used to be lumbering around on the site should no longer be a problem.

09. Blogger

Blogger is one of the longest running free blogging platforms on the web

You'd hope with a name like 'Blogger' that Blogger would be a decent free blogging service. Fortunately, it is. Sign in with your Google ID, and you can have a blog up and running in seconds, which can then be customised with new themes. It is, however, a Google service, so be a touch wary, given how abruptly that company sometimes shuts things down that millions of people were happily using.

10. Medium

Medium is a free blogging platform set up by Twitter's founders (Image credit: Medium)

Medium is the brainchild of Twitter's founders, and appears to be their attempt to do for 'longreads' what they once did for microblogging. The result is a socially-oriented place that emphasises writing, although within an extremely locked-down set-up. It's a place to blog if you want your words to be taken seriously, and if you favour a polished, streamlined experience. But if you're big on customisation and control, look elsewhere.

11. Subrion

Subrion is extremely user friendly and comes packed with features to meet a magnitude of needs

Subrion open source CMS is a stand-alone PHP/MySQL-based content management system and framework. Very user-friendly, it comes with a ton of great features including full source editing, per-page permissions, user activity monitoring, to name a few. And its capabilities extend to the needs of bloggers right through to corporate mega portal.

The programme is not encrypted in any way, making it fully customisable, which is handy considering various plugins and templates are available directly from the admin dashboard with a one-click installation process.

12. Weebly

Weebly is a website creation tool that includes free blogging templates (Image credit: Weebly)

Weebly bills itself more as a website-creation system than something for solely creating a blog. It's based around drag-and-drop components, which enable you to quickly create new pages. However, blogging is also part of the system, and you get access to customisable layouts, a bunch of free themes, and the usual sharing features you'd expect, to spread your words far and wide.

13. Postach.io

Postach.io is a free blogging platform from the creators of Evernote

This free blogging site claims it's the "easiest way to blog". It's from the people behind Evernote, and, naturally, is deeply integrated into their system. Essentially, you just connect a notebook to Postach.io and then tag notes as 'published' to make them public. However, you get some customisation, too, including a bunch of themes, the means to embed content from other sites, Disqus commenting, and the option to instead use Dropbox for storing content.

14. Pen.io

Pen.io is one of the only free blogging platforms you don't need a login for

Pen.io's approach is also rather different from its contemporaries. Unusually, it doesn't require a login – instead, you define a URL for a post and set a password. Images can be dragged into place, and you can create multi-page posts using a tag. And that's about it. Really, it's a stretch to call Pen.io a blog in the traditional sense, but it's a decent option for banging out the odd sporadic post, especially if you don't want any personal info stored.

15. SilverStripe

SmallStripe is a small CMS with lots of potential

A small CMS with lots of potential, SilverStripe is a free blogging platform you might not have heard of. But it may well be worth looking into. This open source content management system and flexible framework is, as you would expect, used for creating and maintaining websites and web applications. So why choose this one? Depending on how you like to work, key features include an out of the box web-based administration panel that enables users to make modifications to parts of the website, which includes a WYSIWYG website editor, rich-text editing, quick embedding of videos and a drag-and-drop tree-based navigation structure.

