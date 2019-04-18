WordPress has a vast community of developers and designers who push the platform forward and keep it evolving. Those millions of users are constantly designing and developing great WordPress themes that can be shared and used by all on the platform.

The free Wordpress themes are an awesome way to start a project off, if you aren't quite ready to invest money and time into hosting a custom site and domain. There are countless themes available in the community, or if you wanted to make one for yourself you can try out one of the many WordPress tutorials . Remember, once your site is up and running, you can always dissect your theme and build on top of it – it's a great learning experience.

We've dived into the WordPress ether and found the best free WordPress themes for your design pleasure. Also take a look at our guide to the best web hosting services in 2019, many of which offer options specifically for WordPress hosting.

01. Flare

A fantastic option, especially for beginners (Image credit: Theme Grill)

Flare is an extremely responsive, and good looking WordPress theme. Designed for beginner users, it's easy to configure but the simplicity of use doesn't mean it's feature-less. In fact, the list of features goes on forever and includes SEO optimisation, parallax image-background option and an advanced slider with multiple effects and control options. It's an all-round great option.

02. Flash

A professional, versatile theme (Image credit: Theme Grill)

Currently one of the most popular WordPress themes, Flash is particularly feature-heavy if you invest in the Pro version, but still has a wealth of features including a boxed and wide layout option, woocommerce compatibility and a bunch of widgets – portfolio, call to action and testimonial to name just a few. It's a professional-looking theme with great versatility.

03. Hitchcock

Hitchcock is a beautiful portfolio theme choice for creatives

Hitchcock is an achingly modern WordPress portfolio theme for designers, photographers and other creatives. The beautiful design comes with Jetpack infinite scroll, custom accent color, custom header image, support for the gallery post format, the option to always show post preview titles, editor styling and much more.

We love the clean lines of the grid on the front page, and the way they reveal the bold background behind.

04. Gutenshop

Gutenshop is a modern choice for your webshop

This clean, minimal and responsive ecommerce WordPress theme is super fast and fully SEO optimized. Gutenshop can be used as a one page shop, and it's 100 per cent compatible with WordPress 5.0 so you can add any type of content you like to the front page. It is fully optimised for any type of screen, making it the next big thing in webshop design.

05. MinimalistBlogger

Push your content into centre stage with MinimalistBlogger

This elegant, minimalist design isn't that customisable so you have to really love what you get when you hit download. However, stripping away the noise makes the content really sing, so this is a great choice for you if you want to push your work into centre stage. It's lightweight and SEO optimised, making it a hassle free choice that is beautifully simple.

06. Monty

You don't have to be called Monty to use this theme, but it helps

Designed with freelancers in mind, Monty is a one-page portfolio theme that's easy to set up and comes with plenty of features that you'd expect to find in a premium theme. These include a one-click demo importer, Visual Composer to make putting your site together a breeze, Slider Revolution and Swiper Slider, as well as flexible colours and typography so you can get exactly the look you need.

07. Business Zone

Highway to the Business Zone

Business is serious business and requires a serious theme, but that doesn't mean you have to pay for it. This free WordPress theme offers all the elements you'll need if you're building a site for a more sober, corporate client, with plenty of ready-made sections that'll tick all the business boxes. Responsive and easily customisable, it uses King Composer to ease the building process.

08. Hamilton

Don't throw away your shot at using this free theme

Responsive and Retina-ready, Hamilton is a clean portfolio theme with a minimal layout and fine-tuned typography that's designed to draw people's attention to the really important stuff: your content. It has built-in support for the Jetpack Infinite Scroll module, so you can pack it with as much imagery as you can muster, and if you're not keen on the white background you can instantly activate Dark Mode to display your portfolio with white text on a dark background.

09. Themx

Themx is perfect if you need multiple language support

With its drag-and-drop interface, Themx is a creative, fully responsive free WordPress theme that's suitable for almost any kind of website. It's based around Visual Composer to make the business of putting a site together nice and straightforward. If you're aiming for an international audience then you'll find its WPML support invaluable, and it also comes with a variety of custom post types and plenty of customisation options.

10. Brad

You don't have to be called Brad etc.

Crafted for maximum browser compatibility using HTML5 and CSS3, Brad is a fully responsive, minimalist portfolio theme for showing off your work in the best light. It features three portfolio types with multiple layouts, a 12-column grid system and precise, granular page building using Elementor Page Builder.

11. Mallow

Mallow is designed with writers in mind

Aimed at writers of all kinds, Mallow is a well-balanced and flexible theme designed to be a blank canvas to express what’s on your mind. Perfect for blogging and case studies, it's fast and fully responsive with complete browser support and regular updates; upgrade to the Pro version for a live theme customiser and unlimited colour choices.

12. Bandana

Bandana is responsive and versatile with plenty of useful features

Featuring responsive layouts and Font Awesome support as well as custom menus, widgetised sidebars, custom background, featured images and more, Bandana is a free, clean and simple WordPress theme that's tested in modern browsers and fully optimised for SEO. And if you don't mind getting handy with code, you can fork it on GitHub to create your own version.

13. Sydney

Set your business up for success with Sydney

If you're looking to improve your online presence and attract customers or clients, Sydney is an excellent choice. It was built with business owners and freelancers in mind, and provides a wide array of customisation options that will help your website stand out. Sydney is also fully responsive, supports translation, and makes social media integration a cinch.

14. Illdy

Illdy boasts plenty of plugin support

Built on the Bootstrap framework and fully responsive and mobile-friendly, Illdy is a fantastic-looking multipurpose theme. All the heavy lifting is done via the WordPress Customizer, enabling you to build your site on the fly using preview mode, and it's entirely compatible with popular plugins such as Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms and Yoast SEO, with WooCommerce support coming soon.

15. Hemingway

Classic blog template with large text

Unless you want to change themes every year it's best to pick something that won't look dated as design trends evolve, and Hemingway is a good option in that regard. It's a simple, elegant two-column layout with classic typography and large, readable text. Bloggers will find it ideal. Hemingway is built to be responsive, so will work on desktop and mobile.

16. Origin

Origin, beautiful type for long reads

If you want to fit a lot of text onto your homepage, Origin does a good job of doing it without looking messy or cluttered. With this theme your articles are arranged in a column that gives each one space for a decent-length intro, and the type looks great. A good choice for a site with a lot of reading.

17. Upright

Upright is a free Wordpress theme that can be used for portfolios

Upright is a fully responsive, blog-style theme for WordPress that leverages big imagery and portfolio functionality to present content effectively. Featured sliders, sidebar colour pickers, and custom background images allow users to create a unique site without having to code. This theme is search engine optimised from the get-go, to help increase traffic.

18. Fashionista

Bold headlines for a magazine blog

Fashionista is another type-driven theme that's ideal for magazine-style blogs. We like the bold headlines and pleasingly busy layout that will look good on both desktop and mobile. This theme is built on Bootstrap, and can be easily customised to suit your needs.

19. Hatch

The image grid shows visitors your work with no clicking or scrolling

Illustrators, photographers and artists will love Hatch. The layout has one large slot for your main image and then a grid of 12 smaller images to instantly gives visitors a sense of what your work is like. It's a great use of space that fits a lot of content into one screen. There's also a lightbox included to showcase work individually.

20. Lightly

This free WordPress theme is another that can be used for portfolios

Lightly is a clean, minimalist blog magazine theme for WordPress that puts your content centre-stage. The theme's refreshing design features a home page slider and a widgetised homepage that allows users to create custom layouts by simply dragging and dropping everything into place.

21. Glider

Who needs images? Glider brings text to the fore

Don't want to mess about trying to find beautiful imagery? Looking for free WordPress themes that focus on the text, to make that look beautiful instead? Glider is a minimal, text-focused theme is all about seamless reading: no page loads, no interruptions, just a quick and easy way to access content.

22. Grid

Grid is great for a graphically rich or photo-heavy site

Grid gives you the feeling you're on a site that's had a lot of thought put into its design. This free WordPress theme would work really well for a portfolio, artist or event site. It's very graphic or photo-heavy, so make sure you have the content to back it up. One plus is that this theme maintains its responsiveness well.

23. ARCHITEKT

Architekt is a minimalist, responsive theme

Architekt has a layout and minimalistic approach to design that makes content (especially photos) stand out well. This is a really nicely designed and well thought-out responsive theme.

