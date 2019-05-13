25 top-quality WordPress portfolio themes

It's now easier than ever to use WordPress portfolio themes to create a highly effective and professional design portfolio page, which is easy to edit and navigate as you please, in a similar way to a blog page.

You certainly don't need to be a web design wizard to create a decent looking portfolio site these days. There are a number of handy WordPress tutorials and elegantly designed WordPress portfolio themes out there to get you started on showcasing your work the best way possible.

Here we've picked 25 of the best quality WordPress portfolio themes around.

Please note, as professional quality themes, these are paid options (most cost around $50, with the cheapest priced at $9 and the most expensive on our list costing $69). For free WordPress themes, read our Best free WordPress themes post.

A parallax single-pager is a great way to ensure visitors see your work

If all you need is a simple one-pager for your portfolio site, Jarvis is a great way to show off your work. It's an ultra-responsive parallax template with plenty of features that'll enable you to get the look you're after, including light and dark skins, fully customisable backgrounds and two navigation styles.

Whatever work you want to highlight, Bridge has a template for you

It's hard to go wrong with Bridge simply because it gives you so much choice; too much, perhaps. It's a responsive multi-purpose theme featuring over 370 ready-made layouts for just about any kind of business you'd care to mention, loads of powerful features and a stack of excellent portfolio layouts to help you show off your work to best effect.

Let your work do the talking with this minimal theme

Keep things simple with this beautifully minimal Wordpress portfolio theme. Yin & Yang is quick to set up and easy to maintain, and its clean, responsive layouts are ideal if you want an unobtrusive look that lets your work do the talking. The theme comes with a powerful admin power and plenty of documentation, but if you get stuck then it's easy to get online support.

Aoko's masked video effects are a great way to grab attention

For a portfolio site with instant visual impact, Aoko is well worth a look. It'll grab attention thanks to its four-way full-screen menu complete with video navigation, and it'll keep visitors engaged with its mix of clean design and CSS3 content animations. It's fully responsive and easy to customise, and comes with free updates and support.

If you're in a hurry, Paragon enables you to build your portfolio fast

This theme is for creatives and designers who are looking to get a portfolio together fast. Neat and straight to the point, Paragon is a colourful responsive portfolio theme for freelancers and agencies that uses WordPress Live Customizer so you can build and edit your site and see the changes instantly.

Help visitors find the content they want with Fizz's deeplinking and subfilters

If you work across a number of styles or disciplines and you want visitors to your portfolio to be able to filter accordingly, Fizz will make your life easier with its deeplinking and subfilters. These enable you to create category filters in a link format that instantly reorganises your portfolio when clicked; Fizz also features real-time customisation and WooCommerce support.

Air's page builder makes it a cinch to try new layouts

Lightweight and flexible, Air is a responsive, retina-ready portfolio theme with unlimited listing layouts and plenty of project layouts for you to choose from. Building your portfolio couldn't be simpler, thanks to Air's built-in page builder which includes over 20 useful modules for putting everything together, and every detail is designed to be smooth and polished for a great user experience.

North boasts 14 pre-built layouts for you to work with

A totally responsive and parallax single-page WordPress theme, North is built with creative studios and agencies in mind, and comes in 14 ready-made flavours to suit whatever work you particularly want to show off. It also makes it easy to create your own custom layout, and there's even an installation screencast available to view that will help you get set up.

Twin's dynamic grid widths will show off your imagery to great effect

Designed for creatives and photographers, Twin uses jQuery Masonry layout for dynamic grid widths that really give you the opportunity to show off your work to best effect. It's responsive and retina-ready with eight custom post formats to play with, as well as six custom widgets and all the social sharing features you're likely to need.

Assemble's Masonry-style layout

Keep your options open with Assemble, a theme that gives you a choice of 18 homepage layouts for your portfolio. Once you've picked the general style of layout for your images, it can be customised down to the finest detail including hover types, spacing and slider style.

Get your Behance portfolio on your own site in a matter of minutes

If you've already published your work on Behance and want your own portfolio site as well, this theme enables you to import everything to your WordPress site using the BeDojo plugin. It also works as a normal theme – you don't have to have a Behance portfolio.

Use video to draw the viewer in with Reel Story

Opening with an impactful video is a good way to capture the viewer's attention, and this video portfolio template enables you to do just that. It's set up so that the demo content is automatically installed so you can use it as a base for your own site.

Stag lets you build minimal sites with sophisticated features

If you can't decide whether you want something minimal or versatile for your portfolio site, Stag gives you the best of both worlds. It's powered by Visual Composer, making it simple to build great-looking pages, but if you want features such as parallax backgrounds and animated content, they're easy to implement.

Vong is a CSS3-powered theme suitable for freelancers and agencies

Responsive, retina-ready and intuitive, Vong is a modern minimalist portfolio theme suitable for both freelancers and agencies. Powered by CSS3, it features three portfolio sizes and a fully responsive lightbox, as well as WooCommerce support. And it'll even let you use HTML5 video as a page header background. Its quality is also confirmed by the fact that at $69, it's the most expensive WordPress theme on our list.

If you need a fast and customisable mobile first theme, check out Alpha

For a responsive mobile-first theme that's highly customisable and blazing fast, look no further than Alpha. It comes with an attention-grabbing, custom-built portfolio slider that works well with both scroll and touch interaction. It also uses AJAX to load portfolio projects with impressive effects, and its drag-and-drop composer means you can quickly build great-looking pages.

