Was this disastrous new logo designed for the wrong football team?

Fans have forced a rethink of the design.

It's a big moment for Italy's Unione Sportiva Livorno 1915. The club is returning to pro football for the first time since its bankruptcy in 2021. Having been promoted to Serie C for the 2025/26 season, a team that once flew in the Serie A can finally reclaim its pride... or at least it could if it weren't for a drastic logo redesign that has fans hanging their heads all over again.

The club unveiled its new logo on social media this week, and all that remains of the old identity is its maroon colour. The traditional roundel with its monogram insignia are both gone, replaced with a slanting stylised 'L'.

