My favorite Marshall headphones are currently $50 off – it's a deal worth hearing out

I love Marshall Major headphones. Love them. Every time I turn them on, that crunchy guitar startup sound gives me a little chill (dundundun dun dun!). Their timeless styling matches the aesthetic of Marshall’s famous guitar amps, and the sound is big and bassy, just the way I like it. I have pretty eclectic music tastes, and everything sounds good on these things, from ethereal dream-pop to operatic heavy metal.

They’re also light and comfortable – my partner wears glasses and the Marshall Major headphones give her none of the problems that she has experienced with bigger and heavier headphones. True, they don’t have ANC (active noise cancelling), and if you want that – do not buy these headphones! Personally, I think the lack of ANC is part of the reason they are cheaper than many comparable headphones.

Marshall Major V $159 $99 at Amazon

These stylish headphones come from one of the most famous names in rock music, so you know they’re going to sound good. I absolutely love them, and the incredible battery life makes them ideal for long journeys. Read more ▼

Our sister site Tom’s Guide gave the Marshall Major V headphones a solid ‘buy’ recommendation, praising the physical button controls, the plushy comfy earcups, and what is possibly the headphones’ best feature – their absolutely unreal battery life. Seriously, these things just go and go. Marshall Major headphones are all rated to be long-lasting, and the Major V cans are supposedly able to go up to 100 hours between charges. While I haven’t kept a scrupulous hour-by-hour log of my experience with Marshalls, frankly, I believe it.

I think the Marshall Major V headphones are already pretty good value, but this deal on Amazon knocking $50 off the asking price puts them firmly into ‘must-have’ territory. For just $99, headphones that sound this good are an absolute steal, especially with the latest version boasting wireless charging. In fact, since certain members of the household keep borrowing mine, I might just have to pick up another pair.