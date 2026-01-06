I’ve been writing about the best digital frames for a while, and I can honestly say the new InkPoster Duna, revealed at CES 2026, is an upgrade I didn't see coming. Back in 2025, I fell for the InkPoster Tela because it felt like a frame that respected the artwork rather than a TV trying to be an art frame. Now, InkPoster has taken that same art-first philosophy and gone even further in luxury.

Unveiled at CES 2026, Duna is the world’s first A1-size colour ePaper art poster, designed by the legendary car design studio Pininfarina. Unlike a TV or ordinary digital frame, Duna is a design object in its own right. The InkPosters are more furniture than gadgets. The Duna takes this idea further, with a sculpted aluminium frame wrapped in stitched Alcantara.

The screen technology is impressive. Duna uses E Ink Spectra 6 with Sharp IGZO, showing over 60,000 colours with the depth and richness of real paper. As I discovered when I tested the Tela, this results in no backlight, no glare, no flicker – just pure, print-like quality. Once an image appears, it remains visible without requiring any power, and a full charge lasts for up to a year. Hang it anywhere, vertically or horizontally, without a single cable, and you have a wall-scale art display that feels alive without fuss.

The Pininfarina frame takes InkPoster's e-ink tech and gives it a spin. (Image credit: InkPoster)

Italian design in a frame

Pininfarina’s influence extends beyond the frame. The tactile curves, stitching, and material choices all reflect the design house’s automotive heritage. Inside the companion InkPoster App, you’ll find thousands of artworks, from vintage posters to modern graphics, plus an exclusive selection of Pininfarina sketches and prototype designs. Of course, you can also upload your own images, instantly switching a room's mood with a tap, and create curated sequences of art.

Duna also embraces mindful design. With zero blue light, no heat, and complete silence, it doesn’t dominate a room. Most digital frames illuminate the room with distracting light, but InkPoster's approach ensures it looks and feels like traditional wall art.

If the Tela felt like a digital frame with a heart, Duna is the luxurious upgrade the design-savvy inner me wants hanging on the wall: a gallery-grade experience at home, analog in soul and digital in function. We're only days into 2026, and it’s already my favourite digital frame, albeit an update to last year's favourite.

The Duna has a unique, sculpted frame for added luxury. (Image credit: InkPoster)

Alongside the Duna, InkPoster is also introducing the Tela 40.5-inch, a new A1-scale ePaper display that builds on the Tela line’s reputation for combining clean design with high-quality visuals. Its large, high-contrast screen gives artwork real presence. If you're looking for a bit of sophistication for your studio, it's a good option.

The Tela 40.5-inch uses the same E Ink Spectra 6 tech as the Duna, but while the Italian Pininfarina frame starts at $6,000, I'd expect this model to retail for less, around $4,200.

The Tela model also now comes in the larger 40.5-inches. (Image credit: InkPoster)

Discover more info on the InkPoster website.