5 digital photo frames that aren’t total eyesores
If you're a stickler for aesthetics, these are for you.
In theory, digital photo frames are a great way to add personalisation to your space, with the ability to instantly switch up your style or showcase your wholesome memories. The problem is... a lot of them are an absolute eyesore.
It wasn't until I looked into getting a digital photo frame that I realised how unstylish many of them can be. Often built conventionally rather than aesthetically, they're not exactly in line with any interior design trends, but fear not, I have searched far and wide for some that may suit the stylistically inclined.
From small and subtle digital displays to large-scale gallery-esque glamour, these are my top picks for digital photo frames that don't sacrifice on style.
If you're looking for a statement digital photo frame, Vieunite's Textura Digital Canvas is the perfect fit. With its 27” specialised frame, it's made to display artwork in elite resolution, featuring anti-glare and advanced texture-accurate display technology to faithfully recreate the surface finishes and details of the original artwork. While the Textura can display your own photos, it also features a built-in collection of curated artwork. Available in four finishes (including pine, white, walnut, or black), the frame nestles effortlessly into your space for a sleek, subtle aesthetic.
For a small and sleek option, the Aura Carver is a style-centred digital frame that offers superior quality. With its colour-calibrated HD 10" display, automatic screen brightness adjustment and photo cropping, it's a great user-friendly option (and it even turns itself off at night). The Carver is a great gifting option, making it seamless for loved ones to instantly share memories directly from their phone, with a built-in speaker for videos too. With free unlimited storage and no hidden fees, it's a great option for the modern family home.
The Mueral Canvas II is another great, large display option for those who want to showcase artwork, featuring a vast digital library of 30,000+ pieces (for a $69.95 annual subscription fee). With patented 'TrueArt Technology', the Canvas II features anti-glare technology and adjustable backlighting for a clean display. The Canvas II can be controlled via app, making it easy to crop, schedule and display your own images. Thanks to its ability to be displayed either vertically or horizontally, the digital frame is a chic, understated option that adapts to your homes.
With its 9" LCD display, the Mason is the smaller, more adaptable cousin of the Aura Carver. With portrait or landscape display options, it's a great fit for smaller spaces while still packing the same visual punch as Aura's other models. Allowing you to add unlimited photos and videos via the Aura app, the Mason is an easy-to-use digital frame option offering elite resolution and modern, minimalist style that doesn't overpower your space.
Pexar's entry-level frames are the perfect understated look to display your memories, boasting a 10.1" LCD display with 1280 x 800 resolution. With 32GB of internal memory, it has plenty of storage and photos/videos can be easily uploaded via your phone. Thanks to its anti-glare screen, it gives a crisp display, automatically adjusting to portrait and landscape modes. With a built-in speaker, you can set music to your curated slideshow for an extra personalised touch.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
