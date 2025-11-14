Tired of AI? These 6 best instant cameras celebrate real life

Instant cameras truly are the gift that keeps giving. These relatively inexpensive devices boast eye-catching retro designs and make use of Polaroid-style instant film for fun photographic options, but the pocket-size snaps they produce are also great little mementos of everything from the office Christmas party to a wintry walk with the family.

Unlike the best camera phones , shots taken with these instant snappers are pleasingly analog and tactile in an age that is almost exclusively digital and screen-based, with all the pleasures and pitfalls that come with uneditable, unenhanced shots. And even if you’re used to taking photos with your iPhone or DSLR, more advanced models are the perfect way to learn how settings affect the final shot.

We’ve rounded up six of the best instant cameras. Most of these are from Fujifilm’s Instax brand, because they really are the best and most versatile, and they all use Instax Mini film apart from Polaroid’s option.

Ready for your close-up?

Best budget instant cameras

No 1: Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 ($89.99)

Fujifilm’s entry-level option is an excellent instant camera for beginners. It doesn’t overwhelm with features; instead it includes everything you need to take fun and creative instant snaps out of the box. Twist the lens to turn it on, use the selfie mirror to line up your perfect self-portrait, and make use of the close-up mode to ensure nearby faces and objects are perfectly framed. The flash and exposure are handled automatically, so this might not be the best option for more creative types, but if you just want to point and shoot it’s perfect.

No 2. Polaroid Go Gen 3 ($105)

Polaroid’s instant snapper embraces its heritage in the field, with a cheeky pareidolic design that wouldn’t look out of place in an ‘80s Spielberg movie. It’s also the smallest camera here and easy to slip into a pocket or handbag. Despite its retro stylings and titchy size, it boasts some cool creative features: you can turn the flash off for low-key low-light shots, create double exposures, and make use of the self-timer for inevitable shots of your butt as you return to your group. Prints are a pint-sized inch-and-three-quarters square, and they’re a little pricier than Instax at about $1 a shot — but they’re a cute version of a classic Polariod pic.

Best mid-tier

No 3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 ($116/$105)

Essentially a re-skinned version of the Mini 12, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 rejects its curvy cousin’s pastel shades in favor of squarer and more industrial design reminiscent of a classic ‘60s 35mm SLR. Its tactile body means you won’t lose your grip when you’re taking shots from extreme angles, while its slimline size will slip into your pocket next to your Wayfarers and Gitanes. Just like its stablemate, you can’t turn the flash off or adjust the exposure, and it uses the same Instax Mini Film which can be as cheap as $0.75 a shot.

No 4. Lomography Lomo'Instant Automat ($150)

“Lomography” is synonymous with creative photography — and the Lomo'Instant Automat translates this lo-fi aesthetic into the world of instant cameras. Bulb mode opens the shutter for 30 seconds so you can paint with light, or you can layer unlimited multiple exposures for unusual juxtapositions and ghostly effects. It also packs a range of fun accessories, including a remote-control lens cap and colored flash gels, and it’s compatible with a range of Lomography lenses, including fisheye and wide-angle, so you can take your photography to the next level. Instax Mini Film compatibility and AA battery-power make it easy to refill and recharge when you're on the road.

60-second review

Lomography has taken instant cameras to a new level of creativity with the Lomo'Instant Automat. The retro design (also available in other beach-themed colorways) is the most authentically old-school in this round-up, and automatic mode is perfect to get shooting immediately. However, its real power lies in its creative features, such as long and unlimited exposures, plus its wide array of accessories. The best option for creatives who don't want to break the bank.

Best premium

No 5. Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 ($210)

Fujifilm’s premium Instax model matches classy design with clever creative functionality. Switch the lens between landscape, macro and standard mode so you can be ready for that close-up, or make use of LEDs within the housing to tint your photos in six colors without the need for external flash gels. Vignette and exposure controls add atmosphere to your shots or brighten the sunniest days, plus auto, indoor, and sports modes ensure you can point-and-shoot in any condition. If that’s not all, a switchable flash, tripod stand, and twin shutter buttons mean you can get a great shot even at the most awkward of angles.

No 6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Liplay (doubles as a printer - $199/$172)

The Instax Mini Liplay can take standalone shots, with an LCD screen to compose your photos, and 30 filters and frames to add creative touches, and once you’ve nailed the look you can print the photos on Fujifilm’s Instax Mini film. Because we know it’s impossible to stay away from your smartphone, you can also send your snaps from your phone to the camera and use it as a mini printer. It may take away from the spontaneous and experimental nature of instant photography — but always choosing the perfect snap means no more wasted out-of-focus shots of your thumb.

60-second review

Bridging the gap between analog and digital photography, the Instax Mini Liplay gives you the best of both worlds. Its subtle rounded design and 2.7-inch screen make taking photos a pleasure, but it also nabs some neat features from fully digital cameras,: you can use your phone as a remote viewfinder and even record sounds which are shareable via a QR code. It’s also the only camera here to use the ubiquitous USB-Type C charging over AA batteries.