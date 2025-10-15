Nintendo meets photography with these new Instax Mini Link features

You can now print captures directly from your Switch 2, plus new app updates include Mario stickers, AR green screen, and photo booth fun.

Instax mini Link Nintendo
(Image credit: Instax / Nintendo)

This week, we were introduced to Instax's latest hybrid instant camera, the mini LiPlay+. And while this camera certainly looks pretty stylish, I'm actually more excited about the new Nintendo-themed features coming to Instax's dedicated Nintendo Switch app (arriving October 30).

If you have the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, you can now level up your experience and enjoy gaming IRL through photography. All you need is a Switch console, a smartphone, and a mini Link printer to get started – and Instax has just unveiled a limited edition mini Link 3 with a question block Silicone Case priced at $150 / £139.99. In the UK, you can preorder one right now from Jessops.

Instax mini Link Nintendo
(Image credit: Instax / Nintendo)

With the new app, you'll be able to step into the world of Mario using augmented reality, thanks to Instax's AiR Studio, and there's also a unique photobooth experience with the click-to-collage mode. Using one of the best camera phones, you can also add Nintendo-themed flair, such as frames and stickers, to existing images from your camera roll and then print them out.

instax App "instax mini Link™ for Nintendo Switch" Tutorial video/FUJIFILM - YouTube instax App
Watch On

The video above explains the features much better than I can, but having tested out one of these mini Link's before for our sister site, Digital Camera World, I know just how fun they can be, and they're super easy to use too.

Looking for a different kind of Instax? Take a look at the deals below.

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.

