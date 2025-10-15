Nintendo meets photography with these new Instax Mini Link features
You can now print captures directly from your Switch 2, plus new app updates include Mario stickers, AR green screen, and photo booth fun.
This week, we were introduced to Instax's latest hybrid instant camera, the mini LiPlay+. And while this camera certainly looks pretty stylish, I'm actually more excited about the new Nintendo-themed features coming to Instax's dedicated Nintendo Switch app (arriving October 30).
If you have the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, you can now level up your experience and enjoy gaming IRL through photography. All you need is a Switch console, a smartphone, and a mini Link printer to get started – and Instax has just unveiled a limited edition mini Link 3 with a question block Silicone Case priced at $150 / £139.99. In the UK, you can preorder one right now from Jessops.
If you're not familiar, the Instax mini Link product line comprises portable photo printers that connect to your smartphone, but the app is where the real magic happens. The free-to-download mini Link for Nintendo Switch app will allow gamers to print out game captures from their Switch console directly onto Instax mini film (take a look at my picks of the best Instax film designs for creatives), but that's not all.
With the new app, you'll be able to step into the world of Mario using augmented reality, thanks to Instax's AiR Studio, and there's also a unique photobooth experience with the click-to-collage mode. Using one of the best camera phones, you can also add Nintendo-themed flair, such as frames and stickers, to existing images from your camera roll and then print them out.
The video above explains the features much better than I can, but having tested out one of these mini Link's before for our sister site, Digital Camera World, I know just how fun they can be, and they're super easy to use too.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
