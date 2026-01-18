How to print Instax photos from your Nintendo Switch

I've been playing a lot of Pokémon Legends Z-A lately, and I love getting to take cute snaps of my Pokémon using the photo mode. But...It gets even better than this. I discovered that you can turn photos captured on your Nintendo Switch 2 console into real-life physical prints in a matter of minutes.

To do this, you'll need a Nintendo Switch (1st or 2nd gen) console, a smartphone to download the compatible apps, and a portable smartphone printer. Instax let me test out its Mario-themed mini link 3 for a few weeks, so this is the one I'll be using to explain the process.

In simple terms, you basically need to transfer images from your Switch console to your smartphone, and then use the necessary apps to send the images over to your printer of choice. Take a look at the video I put together below for a demonstration using the Switch 2.

How to print photos from a Switch 2