Bored of modern aesthetics? These 3 new retro cameras revive joyful imperfection
Get onboard with the nostalgia trend.
Retro cameras are very much in demand right now because they calm many of the niggles faced by a society oversaturated by tech and social media. Many of us are trying not to use our smartphones for absolutely everything and are looking for other gadgets (see how we modded an iPod to do exactly that). Plus, though the iPhone 17 Pro camera is truly brilliant, that perfect aesthetic delivered by phones with cameras that get better and better is getting a bit wearing.
I was there for the Y2K in-the-moment imperfect photos, and looking back at my Facebook albums filled with every single photo snapped on a night out makes me crave the unselfconscious joy of being unable to line up a perfect selfie every time.
To bring that bygone era of photography into your creative life you could source a genuinely retro camera, or you could take advantage of some of the new cameras made to replicate the experience. Below I've lined up three brand-new launches from Kodak and AgfaPhoto that look and feel authentically retro, but with extra features that bring a modern and user-friendly edge to taking pictures (one even fits on a keyring!).
The Kodak Charmera is a 30 g ultra-compact retro camera that captures charmingly imperfect photos and videos (1.6 MP, 1440×1080). Available in seven colours and a rare transparent version, it includes vintage filters, auto date stamp, USB-C charging, and microSD storage, perfect for collectors and lovers of playful, nostalgic design. Now on pre-order.
The AgfaPhoto Analogue is a compact, reusable 35 mm film camera with a fixed 32 mm f/9 lens and built-in flash. Lightweight and beginner-friendly, it runs on one AAA battery. Perfect for spontaneous, nostalgic photography, it captures the charm of grain and light in a stylish retro design for creative film lovers.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
