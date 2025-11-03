Retro cameras are very much in demand right now because they calm many of the niggles faced by a society oversaturated by tech and social media. Many of us are trying not to use our smartphones for absolutely everything and are looking for other gadgets (see how we modded an iPod to do exactly that). Plus, though the iPhone 17 Pro camera is truly brilliant, that perfect aesthetic delivered by phones with cameras that get better and better is getting a bit wearing.

I was there for the Y2K in-the-moment imperfect photos, and looking back at my Facebook albums filled with every single photo snapped on a night out makes me crave the unselfconscious joy of being unable to line up a perfect selfie every time.

To bring that bygone era of photography into your creative life you could source a genuinely retro camera, or you could take advantage of some of the new cameras made to replicate the experience. Below I've lined up three brand-new launches from Kodak and AgfaPhoto that look and feel authentically retro, but with extra features that bring a modern and user-friendly edge to taking pictures (one even fits on a keyring!).

If you're not sold, see our list of the best iPhones for photography. Or see the Polaroid deals below: