Shooting the front cover of Vogue is a dream for many photographers, but featuring your work on one of the most influential fashion magazines can come with criticism. Most recently, it was legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz at the centre of controversy, after her recent shoot featuring actor Timothée Chalamet was torn apart by fans for its unconventional aesthetic.

There's no formula for creating the best magazine covers, but with such a distinct style, it's no surprise that Leibovitz's shoot garnered mixed responses. With calls for the iconic photographer to stand down, the heated backlash proves that Vogue readers aren't afraid to make their voices heard.

The controversial cover features a duster-jacket-clad Chalamet against a blue nebula background. Leibovitz's signature pale, washed-out colour grading paired with the cheesy galaxy background creates visual dissonance that cheapened the aesthetic for some, leading many fans to question the artistic direction.

I myself have many questions. How was this made? Why was this made? And what on earth was the creative vision? "I’m impressed how bad it is," one user wrote. "I’m not even over exaggerating – this genuinely is the worst magazine cover I have ever seen," another added.

Others urged Vogue to seek out new creatives, with one user writing "Please employ new talent," while another added "Maybe it's time to let other photographers shoot... There is a HUGE gap from legacy photographers and allowing 'emerging Gen Z photographers', what about the millennials who have been shooting for 20 years through all this mess ???".

A behind-the-scenes look reveals it was shot on location in Nevada, taking place at Michael Heizer's iconic land art sculpture, The City. With such a visually striking backdrop, it's disappointing to see that the result scarcely celebrates the landscape, resulting in bizarre shots that appear amateurishly edited together.

This isn't even the first time that Leibovitz's work for Vogue has been criticised. Earlier this year, she was lambasted for her August cover featuring a similarly washed-out portrait series of actress Anne Hathaway. The same backlash was present, with criticism over the colour grading and "dated" aesthetic, with one commenter writing, "Someone behind the camera needs to retire". It begs the question, why is Vogue still relying on these increasingly divisive heritage creatives?

Whether or not you're a fan of Leibovitz's work, there's evidently a need for new creative visions to shine in the photography world. New voices can be spotlighted without devaluing the work of their legendary predecessors, but relying on tradition will keep the creative world stagnant.

