Recommended reading

Behind the scenes on 3 iconic The New York Times Magazine covers

Inspiration
By published

From a Trump balloon to a ratty mayor.

Trump balloon work in progress
(Image credit: Future)

How does one of the most iconic magazines on the planet create its covers? At D&AD Festival, Gail Bichler, creative director of The New York Times Magazine, shared a behind the scenes look at some of the magazine's most memorable covers.

In conversation with Madhuri Chowdhury, editor at D&AD, she discussed covers including one created with a live rat, an illustration of lockdown, a story about the cardboard economy and putting Trump on a balloon. Here were some of the highlights, all of which are contenders for our best magazine covers of all time list.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.