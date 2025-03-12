Download resources for ImagineFX 251

All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 249 of ImagineFX magazine.

Cover of ImagineFX 251
(Image credit: Future)

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 251, head to this link and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription.

Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.

Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

