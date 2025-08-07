The New Yorker’s latest cover is a huge slap in the face for censorship

News
By published

Artist Amy Sherald spotlights trans visibility.

The New Yorker August 2025 cover by Amy Sherald
(Image credit: The New Yorker/Amy Sherald)

The New Yorker is known for its iconic covers, from the elegant to the provocative, but its latest design might be my favourite yet. Featuring Amy Sherald’s 'Trans Forming Liberty', the bold design is both an evocative piece of art and an important statement on trans visibility.

The best magazine covers often spark conversation through stripped-back yet striking visuals, and Sherald's design is no different. With its beautiful, expressive design, it captures the tension of our society with elegant poise, giving voice and representation to trans people in a crucial time of political unrest.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

