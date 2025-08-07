The New Yorker is known for its iconic covers, from the elegant to the provocative, but its latest design might be my favourite yet. Featuring Amy Sherald’s 'Trans Forming Liberty', the bold design is both an evocative piece of art and an important statement on trans visibility.

The best magazine covers often spark conversation through stripped-back yet striking visuals, and Sherald's design is no different. With its beautiful, expressive design, it captures the tension of our society with elegant poise, giving voice and representation to trans people in a crucial time of political unrest.

Trans Forming Liberty features a portrait of model trans Arewà Basit posing as the statue of liberty. The painting's blue and pink palette nods to the trans flag, while the deep tones of Basit's skin beautifully juxtapose the soft pink background, making for a visually striking and thematically moving piece.

The painting was previously removed from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery by Sherald in the wake of the Trump administration's transgender censorship. Trump’s assistant, Lindsey Halligan, told the Washington Post that the piece portrayed the Statue of Liberty through a “divisive and ideological lens,” and despite the Smithsonian trying to reach a compromise, Sherald stayed firm in her decision.

Now front and centre on August's New Yorker, Sherald's all-or-nothing approach to displaying the piece has come full circle. For political art to shine, especially in the wake of trans visibility, it cannot be silenced, dulled or censored, and I'm glad Sherald's piece has joined the ranks of the New Yorker's legendary cover designs. For more creative inspiration, check out the best animated magazine covers of all time.