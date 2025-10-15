Don't you just hate it when Time Magazine prints an unflattering photo of you on the cover? One person who definitely does is the president of the United States. The magazine is running a glowing cover piece about Trump this week – but the choice of photo has left him somewhat dismayed.

And to be fair, it's easy to see why. The photo that Time has chosen to accompany the story, headlined His Triumph, is taken from a bizarrely unforgiving low angle, revealing plenty of neck wattle but not a lot of hair. One of the best magazine covers of all time, this ain't.

A post shared by TIME (@time)

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time”, Trump complained on Truth Social.

“They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Why indeed? It's hard to argue with the fact that this is, however you look at it, a really weird photo choice. It's almost as though the magazine is deliberately trolling Trump – which seems odd, seeing as it's a fairly positive story.

Still, it isn't the most ick-inducing Trump magazine cover we've seen in recent years.