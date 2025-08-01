Trump Jr. has hopped on the American Eagle bandwagon, flexing a picture of his "great genes" in the form of an AI image of his father, Donald Trump. Mimicking Sydney Sweeney's sultry side on pose, the bizarre parody doesn't quite capture the same sexual allure as her controversial American Eagle ad, but you can't deny it screams patriotism.

In many ways, it seemed like only a matter of time until the president was parodied in the ad, but I never expected his son to be the one to do it. A near-perfect pastiche of Sweeney's all-American ad, the AI image is surprisingly fitting, albeit thoroughly ridiculous. If the best adverts are simply about sparking conversation, then American Eagle undoubtedly gets first prize.

In a recent Instagram post, Trump Jr. posted an AI-generated image of a denim-clad Big Don alongside the caption "Donald is so hot right now!!!". With his AI-softened orange skin contrasting against the rich blue of the denim, there's something inherently patriotic about the ad – a window into America's true identity away from the constructed Americana nostalgia of Sweeney's ad.

Many of Trump Jr.'s loyal supporters were impressed by the strange art, with one writing "Omg dead this will break the internet," while another commented "Make Genes Great Again!". Other Instagram users were less convinced, with one writing "What a weird post. Sad for you," while another added "That’s enough internet for the week."

Of course, President Trump himself isn't a stranger to AI content – the White House is constantly churning out AI pictures like this May the 4th artwork. But the President and his team have been known to take things too far, like his AI Gaza video that even shocked his supporters.