Trump Jr. flashes his daddy's genes in Sydney Sweeney American Eagle parody

News
By published

Points of patriotism, I guess.

Donald Trump in all denim
(Image credit: Donald Trump Jr. via Instagram)

Trump Jr. has hopped on the American Eagle bandwagon, flexing a picture of his "great genes" in the form of an AI image of his father, Donald Trump. Mimicking Sydney Sweeney's sultry side on pose, the bizarre parody doesn't quite capture the same sexual allure as her controversial American Eagle ad, but you can't deny it screams patriotism.

In many ways, it seemed like only a matter of time until the president was parodied in the ad, but I never expected his son to be the one to do it. A near-perfect pastiche of Sweeney's all-American ad, the AI image is surprisingly fitting, albeit thoroughly ridiculous. If the best adverts are simply about sparking conversation, then American Eagle undoubtedly gets first prize.

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

