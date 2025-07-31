As far as music promos go, usually we're treated to a few audio snippets and a sneak peek at the cover art, but Midwest pop princess Chappell Roan has set a whole new standard. Promoting her upcoming single, The Subway, Chappell (or her luscious locks, at least) has been spotted across New York City, in a playful campaign for the ages.

From her signature power vocals to her eccentric style, Chappell Roan knows a thing or two about how to create a standout brand. The hype around the single has been mounting since she teased it during a live show, and if I wasn't already excited, Chappel's immersive marketing has me well and truly hooked.

Taking over the streets (and subways) of NYC, Chappell's new promo has been one big game of spot the wig. Guided by mysterious posters dotted around the city, one Rapunzel-esque wig was spotted flowing from a fire escape in Hudson, prompting countless fans to make the pilgrimage to visit the bizarre sight. Another promo saw a sentient auburn wig chilling on the subway, casually 'reading' a newspaper.

With more brands embracing guerrilla marketing, like Alien: Romulus and Gymshark, it's exciting to see this advertising trend moving into the music world. The Subway drops today (31 July) at 8 pm EST, and you best believe I'm counting down the minutes.