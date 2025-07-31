Chappell Roan's bizarre new promo has me ridiculously hyped

It's just another wig on the subway.

Red wig on NYC Subway
(Image credit: @Silvioioi via TikTok)

As far as music promos go, usually we're treated to a few audio snippets and a sneak peek at the cover art, but Midwest pop princess Chappell Roan has set a whole new standard. Promoting her upcoming single, The Subway, Chappell (or her luscious locks, at least) has been spotted across New York City, in a playful campaign for the ages.

From her signature power vocals to her eccentric style, Chappell Roan knows a thing or two about how to create a standout brand. The hype around the single has been mounting since she teased it during a live show, and if I wasn't already excited, Chappel's immersive marketing has me well and truly hooked.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

