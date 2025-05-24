Recommended reading

What will Reputation (Taylor’s Version) look like? The clues are hidden in her visual history

A deep dive into how the evolution of Swift’s redesigned album art might impact the new design of her most iconic era.

Taylor Swift reputation
(Image credit: AP)

Rumours are flying that Reputation (Taylor's Version) could be announced on Monday at the American Music Awards (Taylor's signature Easter eggs seem to be everywhere). Though I'm excited to hear the new music, I'm almost more intrigued by how the album artwork will turn out. Taylor's Version album covers have so far been clever iterations of the artwork that came before, using styling and colour palettes to carefully create upgraded and updated pieces that retain strong links to the original.

I assume the Reputation artwork will be based on the same concept but from a branding perspective, how Taylor chooses to present this album's design is more fascinating than ever before. Given her diverse era designs are up there with the best rebrands ever to Swifties, all eyes are on the rebranding of this iconic phase in Taylor's career.

