These astonishing optical illusion artworks made me gasp

Based in Barcelona, this artist is seriously talented.

Barcelona
An artist is gathering major social media likes for his incredible 3D murals that function like the best optical illusions. The work, which takes days to create, features a huge range of scenes, from dramatic crevices that feel like you're going to fall into them (below) to huge ships that appear to be coming out of walls.

Artist Mark Rox, or pop.art.pov on Instagram, posts fascinating videos showing his process painting murals in spaces including the street, museums and more. See his work below, then explore his Instagram page to marvel at more of his creations. Watch out for the amazing 3D car coming out of a wall, and the creepy cave complete with giant skull that has red eyes.

