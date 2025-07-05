I can’t take my eyes off Burberry’s optical illusion vinyls

News
By published

I’m mesmerised.

Burberry optical illusion vinyl
(Image credit: Burberry)

Luxe brand Burberry is probably best known for its iconic clothing, but recently the fashion house dipped its metaphorical toes into the world of music, naturally, in the most stylish way possible. Creating a set of custom vinyls, the brand's new musical venture also doubles as the classiest optical illusion I've ever seen.

While record table optical illusions aren't a new concept, Burberry has expertly managed to create a simple yet mesmerising piece of op art that's worthy of putting on display. A perfect blend of art and style, fashion fans and design lovers alike are praising the brand's new venture.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.