Luxe brand Burberry is probably best known for its iconic clothing, but recently the fashion house dipped its metaphorical toes into the world of music, naturally, in the most stylish way possible. Creating a set of custom vinyls, the brand's new musical venture also doubles as the classiest optical illusion I've ever seen.

While record table optical illusions aren't a new concept, Burberry has expertly managed to create a simple yet mesmerising piece of op art that's worthy of putting on display. A perfect blend of art and style, fashion fans and design lovers alike are praising the brand's new venture.

Burberry's vinyl collection features two custom records, the first being a hypnotic take on the brand's heritage pattern accompanied by the sound of Liquid's ‘Sweet Harmony’, created by phenakistoscope artist Drew Tetz. The second design features a repeated pattern of Burberry's iconic Equestrian Knight logo, which springs into a triumphant gallop when the record is turned.

Fans chimed in to praise the designs, with one writing, "I desperately need this to be a real record". Others shared similar sentiments with another user commenting, "I need it right now in my vinyl collection." Others praised the clever branding move, with one Instagram commenter adding, "Burberry are smashing socials rn."

