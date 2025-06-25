Recommended reading

You need to look closely at this.

(Image credit: Thomas Deininger)

An artist went viral on TikTok for an incredible optical illusion artwork made out of discarded objects. The illusion is a sculpture that from a distance looks like a colourful Macaw. But as you get closer, you realise the parrot is actually made out of layers of unwanted material, mostly toys including Woody from Toy Story, Barbies and more. This is genuinely one of the best optical illusions I've seen.

These sculptures are so intricately put together that the illusion is extremely convincing, with huge amounts of detail to study on closer examination. According to the street_art888 post on TikTok (see it below), Thomas Deininger makes his work to highlight environmental issues. See the video below and then head to his own Instagram page to explore more of his work.

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

