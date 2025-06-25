An artist went viral on TikTok for an incredible optical illusion artwork made out of discarded objects. The illusion is a sculpture that from a distance looks like a colourful Macaw. But as you get closer, you realise the parrot is actually made out of layers of unwanted material, mostly toys including Woody from Toy Story, Barbies and more. This is genuinely one of the best optical illusions I've seen.

These sculptures are so intricately put together that the illusion is extremely convincing, with huge amounts of detail to study on closer examination. According to the street_art888 post on TikTok (see it below), Thomas Deininger makes his work to highlight environmental issues. See the video below and then head to his own Instagram page to explore more of his work.

Thomas' sculpture is called 'Macawll of the Wild'. He explains on his Instagram page: "The sculpture has a feature that allows it to tell the viewer to F-off in myriad ways by pressing the eye button. Wild Maccaws are now endangered because of deforestation and poaching."

The work has drawn some astonished comments. "This is what should be on auction for millions. Not a freaking banana," says one response. Ah yes, remember that banana? I agree with this comment wholeheartedly. "My brain can’t comprehend how do you even visualise that concept," asks another. It is certainly one of the most complex sculptures I've seen – and Thomas' other work is the same.

His Instagram is filled with pieces made out of objects found in the sea and elsewhere in the environment. Thomas has created optical illusion sculptures including birds, fish, and bees – and they are all completely realistic from a distance.

These are some of the coolest real life illusions out there, and certainly showcase the most amount of skill.