Though optical illusions come in all shapes and configurations, some in motion, others colourful, some using digital techniques unheard of when illusions were first conceived, it turns out one of the most traditional has meaning I never even knew. You must have seen that illustrated illusion that combines two animals – the duck and the rabbit in black and white, the most lo-fi presentation of an illusion it's possible to get. And it turns out that what you see first will tell you what kind of brain you have – a creative brain, or a logical one.

As creatives, we might think the outcome is obvious – but it's nice to have it reinforced, or even to find out something new about ourselves. So have a go with the illusion below and I'll tell you which animal holds which meaning. Okay... go.

(Image credit: Illusion Index)

So which did you see first? The duck or the rabbit?

If you saw the rabbit first, it means your left brain hemisphere is likely more dominant, which means you are a logical person. You are probably good at complex tasks, you're precise and you make reasoned decisions. Saw the duck first? It's your right side that is dominant, so you're more creative. Apparently, you have a strong imagination and you are a visual creator.

American psychologist Joseph Jastrow made this illusion in 1899 – to make a point about how the brain perceives what is in front of it. He said if you can switch your brain from animal to animal quickly then you're likely to be a faster thinker, and more creative.

So even though we've seen an explosion of tech-based illusions lately, including this one AI actually made, the oldies and most traditional are often the most telling... so they say. (For something more modern, check out this Taylor Swift illusion – it's a whole different vibe.)