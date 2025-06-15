I never knew this iconic optical illusion tells you how creative you are
You can learn a lot about your brain from this traditional illusion.
Though optical illusions come in all shapes and configurations, some in motion, others colourful, some using digital techniques unheard of when illusions were first conceived, it turns out one of the most traditional has meaning I never even knew. You must have seen that illustrated illusion that combines two animals – the duck and the rabbit in black and white, the most lo-fi presentation of an illusion it's possible to get. And it turns out that what you see first will tell you what kind of brain you have – a creative brain, or a logical one.
As creatives, we might think the outcome is obvious – but it's nice to have it reinforced, or even to find out something new about ourselves. So have a go with the illusion below and I'll tell you which animal holds which meaning. Okay... go.
So which did you see first? The duck or the rabbit?
If you saw the rabbit first, it means your left brain hemisphere is likely more dominant, which means you are a logical person. You are probably good at complex tasks, you're precise and you make reasoned decisions. Saw the duck first? It's your right side that is dominant, so you're more creative. Apparently, you have a strong imagination and you are a visual creator.
American psychologist Joseph Jastrow made this illusion in 1899 – to make a point about how the brain perceives what is in front of it. He said if you can switch your brain from animal to animal quickly then you're likely to be a faster thinker, and more creative.
So even though we've seen an explosion of tech-based illusions lately, including this one AI actually made, the oldies and most traditional are often the most telling... so they say. (For something more modern, check out this Taylor Swift illusion – it's a whole different vibe.)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.