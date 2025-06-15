Recommended reading

I never knew this iconic optical illusion tells you how creative you are

Inspiration
By published

You can learn a lot about your brain from this traditional illusion.

An image of a brain representing AI art
(Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images)

Though optical illusions come in all shapes and configurations, some in motion, others colourful, some using digital techniques unheard of when illusions were first conceived, it turns out one of the most traditional has meaning I never even knew. You must have seen that illustrated illusion that combines two animals – the duck and the rabbit in black and white, the most lo-fi presentation of an illusion it's possible to get. And it turns out that what you see first will tell you what kind of brain you have – a creative brain, or a logical one.

As creatives, we might think the outcome is obvious – but it's nice to have it reinforced, or even to find out something new about ourselves. So have a go with the illusion below and I'll tell you which animal holds which meaning. Okay... go.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.