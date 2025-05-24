We love an optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, especially when we get to peek behind the curtain to see how they're made. Artist Craig Neil has been doing just that, sharing his mind-bending celebrity op art over on TikTok. The illusions appear right before our eyes, as he takes us step by step through his creative process.

From the physiological to the cognitive, illusions come in a range of varieties, each with its own unique boggling effect on the brain. While there are plenty of optical illusions all across the internet, it's rare that we get to see them being created step-by-step in ultra-satisfying detail.

Craig Neil's art is an example of line art optical illusions, where an image is formed by intricate lines of varying thicknesses. While up close it may look like a stripy canvas, the image appears when the viewer steps back. Using printed layers, Craig lays the foundations of the piece with peelable paint before spray painting in layers. Once dried, he (very satisfyingly) peels the lines to reveal the image.

In one example, he creates a portrait of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury, while another shows pop princess Taylor Swift in her Reputation era (very fitting given her recent major Easter egg drop). If you're after more op art, check out this artist creating a trippy optical illusion right before our eyes, and learn how to make it yourself.