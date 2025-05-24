Recommended reading

This Taylor Swift optical illusion art is ultra-satisfying to watch

Artist Craig Neil shows us his creative process step by step.

Taylor Swift optical illusion created by craigneilart on TikTok
(Image credit: craigneilart via TikTok)

We love an optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, especially when we get to peek behind the curtain to see how they're made. Artist Craig Neil has been doing just that, sharing his mind-bending celebrity op art over on TikTok. The illusions appear right before our eyes, as he takes us step by step through his creative process.

From the physiological to the cognitive, illusions come in a range of varieties, each with its own unique boggling effect on the brain. While there are plenty of optical illusions all across the internet, it's rare that we get to see them being created step-by-step in ultra-satisfying detail.

