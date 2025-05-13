Even if you're not a Swiftie, you'll likely know that Taylor Swift has been releasing re-records of her albums over the past few years in response to losing the rights to her own back catalogue. Ahead of each release, Taylor has traditionally dropped Easter eggs in the unlikeliest of places, signalling to fans that something big is about to happen. And now it looks like Taylor has used web design and layout to send a message fans have been waiting for.

Fans have been poised for the release of her final two re-records, Reputation and Taylor Swift, for some time now and might finally be in luck. An Easter egg seem to have appeared on Taylor's website – with the order of the store's menu changing to spell out the initials of the American Music Awards (Apparel, Music, Accessories and Sale). Added to that, there are 12 items on sale for 26% off at the store (her next album will be her 12th, and the AMAs are on the 26th May).

(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Taylor's social media team, Taylor Nation also reshared a post on X with a comment that has capitalised letters in the text that spell out AMAs, which is adding to further speculation. Though of course this could just be because the post itself is about the AMAs, the fact fans know the clues to look through is proof of how strong her brand is, and how comprehensive her messaging is to fans – and something other brands can learn from.

Given the AMAs hold special significance to her – she's the most decorated artist in the scheme's history for one, and she used the event to send a clear message to Scooter Braun four years ago – so there is context to back up a theory that something might be happening at the AMAs.

It all shows how fluid and reactive design can be used in different ways to create an identity and deepen branding in the eyes of a fanbase or consumer. Web design has always been a way to connect with a fanbase, and though social media may have taken the place of a site that fans visit on a day to day basis, it can still hold weight. Fans with eagle eyes will be looking at her social media and website regularly, so it's a prime opportunity for using design in clever ways.

Want to do the same? See our best website builder for small business guide.