Recommended reading

Wait, did Taylor Swift just use web design to drop a major Easter egg?

News
By published

Something big could be coming.

Taylor Swift reputation
(Image credit: AP)

Even if you're not a Swiftie, you'll likely know that Taylor Swift has been releasing re-records of her albums over the past few years in response to losing the rights to her own back catalogue. Ahead of each release, Taylor has traditionally dropped Easter eggs in the unlikeliest of places, signalling to fans that something big is about to happen. And now it looks like Taylor has used web design and layout to send a message fans have been waiting for.

Fans have been poised for the release of her final two re-records, Reputation and Taylor Swift, for some time now and might finally be in luck. An Easter egg seem to have appeared on Taylor's website – with the order of the store's menu changing to spell out the initials of the American Music Awards (Apparel, Music, Accessories and Sale). Added to that, there are 12 items on sale for 26% off at the store (her next album will be her 12th, and the AMAs are on the 26th May).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2022. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.