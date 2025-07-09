I've been circling the idea of taking up golf for months now. It looks like a great way to wind down, and maybe I can even pack my iPad Pro for a quick sketch or two. With this in mind, I’ve stumbled on some fore-tunate news. This automatic Golf Return Machine – now on sale for just £13.49 (down from £17.99) on Amazon – is the perfect excuse to turn my hallway into a mini-Augusta. Better still, it's an opportunity to decide if I do like golf.

It’s gloriously simple: putt the ball, the machine catches it, and, like a loyal caddie, it fires it straight back. Just good, old-fashioned practice. Design-wise, it’s about as stylish as a 1990s office stapler, but that’s part of the cheap-charm.

This little gadget is the kind of low-stakes, high-satisfaction toy that makes taking a break from Adobe feel productive. Best of all, it's small enough to stash under my desk and pull out for a round of golf between deadlines.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking for something to distract your brain when creative block strikes, this Golf Return Machine is the best thirteen quid you’ll spend all week. Just remember: aim straight, and don’t forget the batteries.

If you are taking up golf, or already love to play, and want to combine hobbies and do a little sketching while you wait for your turn at the tee, then here are some of my favourite drawing tablets to take on the course.

Save 13% Apple iPad 11-inch: was £329 now £287 at Amazon For under £300, the new iPad is a great option for all artists wanting to sketch on the go. As well as a good tech and a lovely display, it runs Procreate, one of the best art apps. The only drawback? No stylus, so you need to buythe Apple Pencil separately.

