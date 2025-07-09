I'm looking for ways to break creative block – so naturally, I’m starting with 30% off this putting machine

This Prime Day deal is cheap enough to putt in my basket with no regrets.

Prime Day Deals mechanical golf machine
(Image credit: BomnKa)

I've been circling the idea of taking up golf for months now. It looks like a great way to wind down, and maybe I can even pack my iPad Pro for a quick sketch or two. With this in mind, I’ve stumbled on some fore-tunate news. This automatic Golf Return Machine – now on sale for just £13.49 (down from £17.99) on Amazon – is the perfect excuse to turn my hallway into a mini-Augusta. Better still, it's an opportunity to decide if I do like golf.

BomnKa Golf Return Machine: was £15.99 now £11.19 at Amazon

This little battery-operated putting machine can be slipped under your desk and brought out to ease creative block.

XPPen Magic Drawing Pad: was £449.95 now £371.50 at Amazon

This was the first Android iPad alt made by a drawing tablet brand, and when I reviewed the Magic Drawing Pad, I loved the feel of its display, excellent stylus, and general focus on art and the artist.

HUION Kamvas Slate 11: was £289 now £245.65 at Amazon

Another good iPad alt for artists, I reviewed the Huion Kamvas Slate 10 model and found it… fine. Not as nice as the Ugee UT3 or the XPPen above, but for this price, it's a good beginner tablet.

Apple iPad 11-inch: was £329 now £287 at Amazon

For under £300, the new iPad is a great option for all artists wanting to sketch on the go. As well as a good tech and a lovely display, it runs Procreate, one of the best art apps. The only drawback? No stylus, so you need to buythe Apple Pencil separately.

