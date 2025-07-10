If you’re a digital artist, illustrator, or creative pro who wants a portable, colour-accurate pen display that feels like a premium tool, the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is an investment worth every penny, and now it’s £120 cheaper on Prime Day, now
£1,199 £1,079. This is the first major discount on a tablet that finally challenges Wacom’s dominance, and it’s well worth snapping up.
I've reviewed countless pen displays, and few have impressed me like this one. In my Xencelabs Pen Display 16 review, I explained how it offers a near-flawless drawing experience, thanks to its smooth matte etched screen, 1.07 billion colours, and factory-calibrated 99% Adobe RGB coverage. It’s light but durable, making it ideal for hybrid work setups or tight studio spaces. More importantly, the pressure and tilt sensitivity on both included pens (yes, you get two) is among the most natural I’ve tested. Using the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 offers the precision and quality of a Wacom Cintiq, without the bulk or price tag.
What makes this deal stand out isn’t just the price drop; it’s that the Pen Display 16 is already represents good value compared to rivals like the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16, which costs more and lacks some of the included accessories. For this price, you’re getting a pen display that delivers true desktop-class quality in a smaller, smarter package.
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your drawing setup, this is it. Deals like this don’t last long. For more offers, read my round-up of Wacom Intuos Pro deals and take a look at my best drawing tablets guide that tracks prices on all the best tablets.
This is a pro-grade drawing tablet with a stunning colour-accurate screen, responsive dual pens, and a sleek, portable design, making it the best Wacom alternative around.
This large 24-inch pen display features a fanless design and anti-glare etched glass, providing a silent, glare-free workspace. This is a large pro-focused tablet. Read our review for more details.
This is a responsive, compact tablet with a battery-free pen, customisable ExpressKeys, and a sleek design. It's perfect for digital artists seeking precision, looking for Wacom Intuos Pro quality for a little less..
This is a lightweight, portable tablet featuring a battery-free pen, customisable shortcut keys, and a smooth drawing surface. Small and compact, ideal for mobile artists.
