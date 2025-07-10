Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is the best Wacom alt I’ve tested – now it’s finally on sale

A rare discount.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Amazon Prime deal
(Image credit: Xencelabs)

If you’re a digital artist, illustrator, or creative pro who wants a portable, colour-accurate pen display that feels like a premium tool, the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is an investment worth every penny, and now it’s £120 cheaper on Prime Day, now £1,199 £1,079. This is the first major discount on a tablet that finally challenges Wacom’s dominance, and it’s well worth snapping up.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Bundle
Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Bundle: was £1,199 now £1,079 at Amazon

This is a pro-grade drawing tablet with a stunning colour-accurate screen, responsive dual pens, and a sleek, portable design, making it the best Wacom alternative around.

View Deal
Xencelabs Pen Display 24
Xencelabs Pen Display 24: was $1,899 now $1,749 at Amazon

This large 24-inch pen display features a fanless design and anti-glare etched glass, providing a silent, glare-free workspace. This is a large pro-focused tablet. Read our review for more details.

View Deal
Xencelabs Drawing Tablet Medium Bundle
Xencelabs Drawing Tablet Medium Bundle: was $265.99 now $226.09 at Amazon

This is a responsive, compact tablet with a battery-free pen, customisable ExpressKeys, and a sleek design. It's perfect for digital artists seeking precision, looking for Wacom Intuos Pro quality for a little less..

View Deal
Xencelabs Drawing Tablet Small
Xencelabs Drawing Tablet Small: was $104.99 now $97.99 at Amazon

This is a lightweight, portable tablet featuring a battery-free pen, customisable shortcut keys, and a smooth drawing surface. Small and compact, ideal for mobile artists.

View Deal

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

