If you’re a digital artist, illustrator, or creative pro who wants a portable, colour-accurate pen display that feels like a premium tool, the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is an investment worth every penny, and now it’s £120 cheaper on Prime Day, now £1,199 £1,079. This is the first major discount on a tablet that finally challenges Wacom’s dominance, and it’s well worth snapping up.

I've reviewed countless pen displays, and few have impressed me like this one. In my Xencelabs Pen Display 16 review, I explained how it offers a near-flawless drawing experience, thanks to its smooth matte etched screen, 1.07 billion colours, and factory-calibrated 99% Adobe RGB coverage. It’s light but durable, making it ideal for hybrid work setups or tight studio spaces. More importantly, the pressure and tilt sensitivity on both included pens (yes, you get two) is among the most natural I’ve tested. Using the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 offers the precision and quality of a Wacom Cintiq, without the bulk or price tag.

What makes this deal stand out isn’t just the price drop; it’s that the Pen Display 16 is already represents good value compared to rivals like the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16, which costs more and lacks some of the included accessories. For this price, you’re getting a pen display that delivers true desktop-class quality in a smaller, smarter package.

