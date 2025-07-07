The older Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium) with $79 off is a smart choice for beginners and hobbyists

Here's why I'd still buy one today.

While I love the new Wacom Intuos Pro, the older model might just be your smarter choice if you want a reliable, precise drawing tablet. For many, at a reduced price – it has $79 off at Best Buy – the older Wacom Intuos Pro remains a tablet I'd still buy.

I still remember unboxing my first Wacom tablet. It wasn’t the latest or the flashiest, but it changed everything. That feeling of pen-on-surface responsiveness, the pressure sensitivity, the flow, made digital art feel real and personal. Fast forward to Prime Day, and Wacom’s older Intuos Pro (Medium) is back in the spotlight, reduced by a generous $79 at Best Buy, and honestly, it's still a no-brainer for newcomers or hobbyists (like me).

Wacom Intuos Pro Medium
Wacom Intuos Pro Medium: was $379.99 now $309.99 at Best Buy

The old Intuos Pro remains a solid drawing tablet with a great stylus, and it features gesture control, something missing from the new model.

Price check: Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium) at Amazon $241.29 (used)

Wacom Intuos Pro Small
Wacom Intuos Pro Small: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

The Small version of the Intuos Pro could be too small for many, but it makes for a reliable travel tablet and a good replacement for a mouse.

Price check: Wacom Intuos Pro (Small) at Amazon: $249.95 (used)

Wacom One 13 Touch
Wacom One 13 Touch: was $599.95 now $499.95 at Amazon

Save $100 on Wacom's pen display experiment. This has been superseded by the brilliant Wacom Movink 13 OLED, but for the price, this touch-control pen display drawing tablet is a good buy. However, you may want to consider a Ugee UT3 or XPPen Magic Drawing Pad for less.

Price check: Wacom One 13 Touch at Wacom: $509.95

Wacom Intuos Pro Medium
Wacom Intuos Pro Medium: was £329.99 now £279.99 at Argos

In the UK Argos has the best deal for a Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium), with a solid £50 off. This brings the price of a Wacom down to that of budget brands like XPPen and Huion.

Wacom Intuos Pro Small
Wacom Intuos Pro Small: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Argos

Argos also has a good 25% discount on the Small model, making for a similar £50 price drop. Of the two models, I'd still opt for the slightly larger Medium, which is a good size for most artists.

