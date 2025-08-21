Think you know about Apple? Let's see...
From naming systems to first reveals, see how much you know about the Californian company.
You might have heard of Apple. They've been around for a bit and released a few popular devices, from exceptional camera phones to laptops that can handle the heaviest of workflows.... but how much do you know about the kings of 'it just works' tech design?
Under the helm of black turtleneck-wearing innovator Steve Jobs, there were plenty of memorable keynote speeches, iconic tech designs, and touches of marketing brilliance that captured the world's attention... let's see what you remember.
Want more quizzes? See our failed tech quiz, car logos quiz or our logo quiz. You can also explore all our quizzes.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
