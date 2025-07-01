Are you a logo legend or is graphic design not your passion? Take my quiz to find out
How much do you know about iconic logos?
The word's most iconic logos come with their own stories and facts, meaning they're perfect for trivia. We've covered tons of quizzes on Creative Bloq, but normally they've been made by other people – so now we've decided to start creating our own.
How well do you know your logo design history, and how good is your recall? We've started off with some questions about some of the best logos – the most well known out there, but we have left off pictures – so you'll have to search your creative brainhole for what exactly they look like. Otherwise it would be too easy. So good luck, join the leaderboard and be sure to check back again for another round.
So were you able to recall which logo has negative space? Or when the Apple logo was created? Are you a logo legend or a design dullard? Don't worry, you'll get better with practice.
In the mood for more? These typography quizzes are kind of old but still worth it!
