Attention Wimbledon fans! You have to take my design quiz
How well do you know your Wimbledon design elements?
Wimbledon is nearing its end and taking a whole lot of joy with it. If you're a tennis fan, you might have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the historic tournament's results – but what about its design? With an iconic roster of design elements including one of the best sports logos, iconic colour palettes and recognisable objects, there's a lot of heritage involved.
So I put together a quiz to test your Wimbledon design knowledge. Take it below, and let us know how you do in the comments! Will you get a score of nil, or take home a championship trophy?
Enjoy the finals weekend! For more quizzing action, see my logo design quiz and find out if you're a logo legend. Or my typography quiz – are you a total type nerd?
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
