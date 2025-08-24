The ultimate movie logos quiz
Even the biggest film buffs might find this one tricky.
The design world was saddened this week by the news of the death of Joe Caroff, the man behind some of the most iconic movie logos and poster designs of the last century. Perhaps most famously, Caroff created the 007 logo, which has accompanied all 25 James Bond films. With its Walther PPK-inspired gun barrel '7', the ingenious design is arguably one of the best movie logos ever.
In honour of Caroff, we've put together this fiendishly tricky movie logos quiz. From the original font that inspired the Star Wars logo to the unexpected history of the Matrix design, it's packed with trivia that might surprise even the most ardent movie fans. Let us know how you get on in the comments below.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
