The ultimate movie logos quiz

The design world was saddened this week by the news of the death of Joe Caroff, the man behind some of the most iconic movie logos and poster designs of the last century. Perhaps most famously, Caroff created the 007 logo, which has accompanied all 25 James Bond films. With its Walther PPK-inspired gun barrel '7', the ingenious design is arguably one of the best movie logos ever.

In honour of Caroff, we've put together this fiendishly tricky movie logos quiz. From the original font that inspired the Star Wars logo to the unexpected history of the Matrix design, it's packed with trivia that might surprise even the most ardent movie fans. Let us know how you get on in the comments below.