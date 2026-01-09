We've seen some impressive projects made in Blender – including even an Oscar-winning animation with Flow. As one of the best free 3D apps, it's powerful and versatile, serving for everything from 2D animation to the creation of photoreal 3D models.
This furry 3D hamster falls into the latter category. People are saying that it looks criminally squishy and adorable, and the artist has shared the process of making it.
はむちゃんぐるぐる🐹#blender #EEVEE pic.twitter.com/VtRRxGRn8GJanuary 7, 2026
The 'Ham-chan' looks like a real plush toy, but the cute hamster-like character is a 3D model created and animated by Jamozisan, a 3D and CG artist who declares themselves a big fan of “cute things and food”.
I presume this character design isn't for eating, although some the fluffy creature does look incredibly sweet with his chubby cheeks.
If you want to know how Jamozisan made it, you're in luck. The Japan-based artist posted on X throughout the process to show the progress made, from the initial model to texturing and rigging, and more recently several renders produced using Blender's EEVEE (also see our roundup of Blender tutorials for tips).
Here's how it started in early December. Jamozisan said he hadn't made a character for a while and ended up with one with “ridiculously wide shoulders”.
久しぶりにキャラ作ったら肩幅やばいのできた🥲笑 pic.twitter.com/JNtmFacqHdDecember 3, 2025
Within a week, the artist was putting the pieces together but still didn't think the character was cute enough.
今日はパーツくっつけた！！まだまだ可愛くなる気がしない。。。 pic.twitter.com/029Aky16DdDecember 9, 2025
A tail was added.
尻尾なかったから作って体のパーツ全部くっつけた！次はリグだ～早く動かしたい(っ ॑꒳ ॑c) pic.twitter.com/a1niHg7oT3December 12, 2025
And then “squishy paw pads”.
ぷにぷにの肉球がつきました🐾 pic.twitter.com/qqmbI3NV0LDecember 13, 2025
“I'm making it all fluffy,” the artist writes in a progress update in mid-December.
もふもふにしてます。#b3d pic.twitter.com/A39tIdr61lDecember 18, 2025
The fur had to be adjusted because the armpit hair “went crazy” when the arm was raised.
毛の調整してテクスチャ描いた🌟※腕を上げると脇の毛が暴走します（調整中）#b3d #wip pic.twitter.com/j2ktaqATRvDecember 19, 2025
The hamster is finally complete and in his element.
虚無はむ🐹#blender #b3d pic.twitter.com/JESG6AT9zPJanuary 8, 2026
