Swedish artist Roumen Filipov is a 3D artist who works across archviz, animation, and games. He combines advanced texturing and rendering with handcrafted models to create stylised, dramatic characters. In his free time, Roumen likes to challenge himself to create new interpretations of existing character designs, which helps flex his creative muscles.

As such, Roumen doesn't hold back on the software he's happy to embrace, which includes the works all the best 3D modelling software, as well as some game development software, including Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, ZBrush, Substance Painter, Photoshop, Unreal Engine, Unity, Marmoset Toolbag, and After Effects.

Below, Roumen describes three examples of his work. For more inspiration, see our round-up of some of the best 3D art we love. Visit Roument's ArtStation for more of his work.

Nyx (Hades Fanart)

(Image credit: Roumen Filipov)

“After many nights spent playing Hades, I had to do my own version of the best character in the game. To me, she’s the strongest presence in the game.”

Owl Airgunner

(Image credit: Roumen Filipov)

“I love Aleksandr Nikonov’s work, so I decided to make a 3D version of one of his concepts. My goal was to get the same painterly style with soft lighting.”

Crimson Reaper

(Image credit: Roumen Filipov)

“This character is a personal project. I wanted to produce a fully rigged, game-ready asset while exercising some advanced, hard-surface sculpting.”

Adam, Dark Priest of the Sun

(Image credit: Roumen Filipov)

“This is based on Lin Chang’s concept art. I decided to experiment with a painterly style and real-time physics for this character.”