A quarter century of design: the 25 biggest creative moments of the last 25 years

Think back to the year 2000. If you weren't alive then, try to imagine it. If you were, play Sisqó's Thong Song in your head and it'll all come flooding back.

We're talking huge, beige desktop towers humming under desks. The screech of trying to access dial-up internet. Websites that looked like mad ransom notes in garish colours and terrible fonts. The annoying bleep of a plasticky dumbphone that allowed you to call and text but little else. A home piled high with printed newspapers and magazines, CDs and vinyl records, DVDs and videotapes of your favourite TV shows.

Now come back into 2025 and look around. We're living through our phone screens, swiping through spatial interfaces, asking AI to conjure worlds from single sentences. In some ways, it feels like we've travelled to a different planet. We've just done it whilst sitting in the same chair.

So how did we get here, exactly? As we call time on the first quarter of the 21st century, I thought it might be a good opportunity to look back at some of the landmark moments that built the bridge between those two realities.

As the author Michael Crichton once said: "If you don't know history, then you don't know anything. You are a leaf that doesn't know it is part of a tree." So read on, and either familiarise or refamiliarise yourself with the design moments that made modern creatives who they are. (Also see my piece from five years ago on graphic design history).

The 2000s: The Touch & Feel Era

Computers and the internet were around in the 1990s, but it was the 2000s when they truly entered the mainstream. The question was: could we make the digital feel human? Could design seduce us away from the physical world of print and into glass rectangles?

2003: iPod silhouette ads

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the best print ads of the 2000s, Apple's campaign featured anonymous black silhouettes dancing against vibrant neon backgrounds; pink, green, orange, electric blue. The only identifiable details: white earbuds and the iPod itself.

No faces, no celebrities initially, no product specifications. Just pure kinetic joy and the suggestion that this device would transform you into one of these impossibly cool shadow-people. The campaign ran on billboards, in magazines, and on television, and became instantly iconic.

Why it mattered: This campaign divorced tech from the beige box forever. Before this, gadgets were sold on features and specifications, and the terms for people who were interested in it ("geek" or "nerd") were terms of abuse. Apple flipped this around by making tech aspirational, cultural and yes, even sexy. The iPod wasn't just a music player: it was an identity. Design became the product itself, and the product became who you were.

2004: Launch of Gmail

When Google launched its email service on April Fools' Day 2004, people thought it was a joke. A gigabyte of free storage when competitors offered mere megabytes? An interface organised by conversation threads rather than individual messages? A clean, white design that made the page feel responsive and alive rather than constantly reloading? Email hasn't felt the same since.

Why it mattered: Web 2.0 wasn't just a technical shift; it was an aesthetic one. Gmail proved the internet could feel polished, professional and thoughtfully crafted, rather than hobbyist and homemade.

2007: iPhone skeuomorphism

In 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled a phone without a keyboard, controlled entirely by touch. But the real innovation was making the alien feel familiar.

The Notes app looked like a legal pad with stitched leather binding. The bookshelf had wood grain. Buttons were glossy and three-dimensional. This skeuomorphic design philosophy – making digital objects resemble their physical counterparts – was deliberate handholding; easing humanity's transition from buttons to glass.

Why it mattered: The iPhone was just a new phone; it redesigned human behaviour. Apple created new gestures: the swipe, the pinch-to-zoom, the infinite scroll. It changed our posture, giving us "tech neck" and smartphone thumb. It altered how we navigate cities, capture memories and fill moments.

2008: Obama 'Hope' poster

(Image credit: Shepard Fairey)

In 2008, Shepard Fairey took a press photo of Presidential candidate Barack Obama and transformed it into a stylized portrait in red, beige and blue with the single word 'HOPE' beneath it. The poster borrowed from propaganda art and street art aesthetics; bold, screenprinted, instantly reproducible.

It became ubiquitous during Obama's presidential campaign, and transcended its campaign origins to become a symbol of optimism and grassroots energy.

Why it mattered: Design demonstrated it could mobilise movements, not just sell products. The Hope poster demonstrated that visual design could function as a weapon of cultural change in the social media age. Its endlessly remixed format showed how a design could become a movement unto itself.

2008: Bitcoin whitepaper

In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published a nine-page technical document that introduced cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Beyond the financial concept, it catalysed an entirely new visual and conceptual language: blockchain diagrams showing distributed networks, cryptographic symbols, flowcharts of peer-to-peer transactions, and (a little later) the now-iconic Bitcoin symbol.

Why it mattered: This was systemic design at its most radical; creating the visual grammar for a parallel financial reality that would reshape global economics. It demonstrated that design isn't just about making things look good; it's about making invisible systems visible and comprehensible.