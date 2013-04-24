The true story of Shepard Fairey revealed

We all know Shepard Fairey as the guy who did that Obama poster; the guy who created those t-shirts and as one of the most successful street artists the world has ever seen. But have you ever wondered where it all started?

This short film from director Julian Marshall tells the true story of Shepard Fairey's first act of street art during his time at Rhode Island School of Design from 1989-1992. The narrative tale is a refreshing take on the street artist's first success and an engrossing watch for any Shepard Fairey fan.

The film was supported by a handful of very generous individuals, Learned Vices and a very successful Kickstarter campaign. It was Julian Marshall's thesis film at Rhode Island School of Design in 2012 and has proved popular with students, teachers and critiques alike.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an inspiring documentary about a leading designer? Let us know about it in the comments box below!