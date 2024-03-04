What's your type? Take this font quiz to find your soulmate

Monotype has launched a two player font quiz that promises to find your forever soulmate based on your font personality. We all know how much your font preferences say about you, and now they'll be the judge of your relationships, too. It's a whole new kind of font pairing I'm totally in for.

Monotype's quiz begins by asking you a series of questions such as your preference for a first date, and the kind of holidays you like. Based on those answers, you'll be presented with a series of fonts that sum up your personality. Choose one of those, and it's time for your loved one to have their go. Unfortunately you'll only be able to receive wisdom about someone you're in the room with, so it could require some forward planning.

At the end of it all, you'll be given a percentage score rating on your compatibility in font. My potential beau and I got a rather unsizzling 50% – which we were informed is at least "better than Romeo and Juliet". So that's something. Another pair of potential sweethearts got an astounding 71% and were presented with the graphic below.

(Image credit: Monotype)

Take this enlightening quiz here, and then find out about your cake/career personality through the What Cake R U quiz.