Viral TikTok video hilariously imagines fonts hanging out

Digital creator Elle Cordova has posted a hilarious video imagining how different fonts would interact with each other. Apparently there's a strong generational divide between the serifs and the younger trendier sans serifs while Papyrus is just trying to get an invite to hang out.

It turns out that Cordova's personifications have sparked debate among their fans, with many coming to defend their favourite fonts – personally, I'll always be fighting the corner for Comic Sans. Thanks to Cordova, I'll now be thinking very carefully about my font pairings to make sure they don't just look good but also get on with each other.

It's astounding how much lore Cordova was able to create between the fonts, with Courier assuming the identity of an old-timey gent recounting the better days, while Futura judges from a distance. It may be controversial but Helvetica assumes the position of the designated cool guy, boasting that it's "heading an art poster thing with Proxima Nova" after an important "kerning appointment."

Cordova's fans were left a little divided, with some feeling that their favourite fonts had been snubbed. "Woah, woah, woah. Where was Cambria and Georgia?" one person commented, while another asked, "Where’s Wingdings??" That's not to say that the video didn't also receive high praise, with one X user commenting "You win the internet!"

If you think you know your fonts, why not try this feindishly tricky font quiz (it's Owen Wilson themed for some reason, if that helps to sway your decision). To keep up with the hottest typographical trends, take a look at Fiverr's Font of the Year for 2024.