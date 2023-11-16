Can you identify the fonts in this fiendish quiz?

Think you know fonts like the back of your hand? This new quiz might just test your memory and patience – and all with a little gentle motivation from Owen Wilson. Typeface spot the difference game 'Owen Sans' is a fun (and sometimes frustrating) game that tests your knowledge of popular typefaces.

The game consists of 5 levels, each with increasing difficulty. Apparently, the first three levels are forgiving – but when you're looking at 4 different iterations of SF Pro, things can get a little tricky. (To brush up on your typographical knowledge, take a look at our guide to the best free fonts).

Owen remains supportive despite my failure – a true motivator (Image credit: Karan Sanas)

While the game might sound simple, it's actually a lot harder than it looks – this isn't your average round of spot the difference. There are a number of different typefaces to be quizzed on and some differences are so minute that it's almost impossible to spot the imposter. To boost your motivation, Wilson will interject with an enthused or disappointed "Wow," depending on your success – surprisingly it's quite soul-crushing to receive a dejected "Wow."

The first three levels are 'forgiving' in the sense that you have a 50/50 success rate, but make it to the fourth level and the options split into four – that's where I began to get lost. In my defence, Open Sans and Noto Sans are surprisingly similar under pressure. I'm not too sad though as even the game's developer, Karan Sanas, says he struggles to tell them apart.

I found out that I can't identify a font that I use almost daily.So I made a mini-game called Owen Sans where you ID the right fonts and impress Owen Wilson. pic.twitter.com/49O6e5oHq7September 23, 2022 See more

"SO CLOSE! I almost killed it. I reached the final level and lost. Couldn't find Arial between Arial, Roboto, Helvetica, and SF Pro https://t.co/q8k8q5IWvF"Didn't realize that such a simple idea too would need iterations. Nothing good was ever built in ONE sprint.September 27, 2022 See more

This game is the perfect way to waste a few minutes of your day but be warned it can be a little addictive. Owen Sans is available to play here, and you can find more information about it via Product Hunt.

