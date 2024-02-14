"The type industry is at a crossroads", says Anthony Sheret

As the world becomes more visually complex and stimulating, the overall quality of the vernacular improves and each piece attempts to garner further attention from its viewer. As this moves to a more visually stimulated world that grows (and is still growing), audiences are now far more visually educated and aware than ever before. As this flywheel continues, true visual differentiation becomes a more complex endeavour, but is still limited to core elements that can be applied to a branding system: colour, typography and form (illustration, photography, shapes, visual devices).

With designers now required to use all the tools at their disposal to create a strong brand across a multitude of touchpoints, type has become a more and more obvious choice to help achieve the best outcome. Type is able to communicate to a viewer on a conscious and subconscious level, and this is a powerful and unique quality.

Type is not binary and through weights, styles, and stylistic features it is able to adapt on some level to its application to ensure optimum results. Its history and deep roots within society show us it will not go anywhere soon, and with the exciting advancements with technology and AI we are confident its power and importance will only grow stronger.