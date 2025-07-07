"I gave myself permission to question what art could be": a day in the life of Claire Luxton

Features
By published

The contemporary artist discusses surrealism, poetry and the impact of AI.

Claire Luxton headshot
(Image credit: Claire Luxton)

Claire Luxton is a British contemporary artist working with photography, immersive installation and poetry. Taking a multi-disciplinary approach to creativity, Claire's work has a distinct ethereal aesthetic, navigating the tension between "constructed femininity and alluring vulnerability."

Since receiving her BFA from Goldsmiths University of London, Claire has gone on to create custom projects for iconic brands such as Hendricks, Wedgwood, and L’Occitane, alongside public art projects for The Crown Estate, Westminster and Westfield Forum des Halles. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Claire to discuss her surrealist inspirations, her favourite tools and her thoughts on the rapid advancement of AI.

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

