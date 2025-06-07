Recommended reading

‘Everyone said it would be a phase’: Yuko Shimizu on her artistic evolution

The award-winning illustrator discusses her journey from art student to educator.

Yuko Shimizu illustration
(Image credit: Yuko Shimizu)

For award-winning illustrator Yuko Shimizu, building an artistic career hasn't always been a consistent journey. Despite developing her love for drawing at a young age, she initially chose a more practical path, working a corporate PR job for 11 years before finally reaching a crossroads in her early 30s. Deciding she needed a change, Yuko left behind her life in Tokyo, moving to New York to finally attend art school.

Since graduating, Yuko has built an impressive career in the art world, from editorial illustration work for The New Yorker to stunning book cover design. At this year's OFFF Festival, I had the privilege of sitting down with Yuko to discuss her journey from art student to educator, and what she sees for the future of creativity in the wake of AI.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

