I rate this portable SSD because it strikes a balance of speed and price (and it's on sale)

The Crucial X10 is capable of sucking in alllll the data – and really quickly too.

Crucial X10 portable SSD
(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Portable SSDs have revolutionised the way I look at data storage. While a USB flash drive is the equivalent of a floppy disk - usually slow, of low capacity, and of dubious provenance if you find one in the bottom of your bag you’d forgotten ever owning, technology has moved on. The best portable hard drives have served us well for years, but the current crop of USB-C SSDs are much faster and can carry more data.

I’ve also never had one fail on me, though it’s still early days and if you ask me again in ten years the answer may well be different. As someone who’s managed to kill USB sticks, microSD cards and at least one SATA SSD, that’s important.

Ian Evenden
Freelance writer

Ian Evenden has been a journalist for over 20 years, starting in the days of QuarkXpress 4 and Photoshop 5. He now mainly works in Creative Cloud and Google Docs, but can always find a use for a powerful laptop or two. When not sweating over page layout or photo editing, you can find him peering at the stars or growing vegetables.

