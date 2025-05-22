Recommended reading

The super fast 1TB SSD hard drive that I own (and love) just got a decent Memorial Day deal

Creatives rejoice! There are deals on the 1TB and 2TB models of both the X9 and X10 Pro.

The Crucial X9 Pro SSD.
You may think I'm crazy to say that I love my small SSD. But it's true. The external hard drive is one of the few bits of tech that has changed drastically in recent years, and (nearly) all for the better (as I recently noted when I backed up 10 years of personal photos).

And the exact model that I've used to back up personal and work files for the last year or so, with complete confidence and eases, is currently on sale – it's down from $179 to $139 over at Amazon.

Crucial X9 (2TB) $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Save $40: This is the exact model that I use, and I've found it an awesome little external hard drive. It's got a sleek design, but most important is that it's super fast for the photo and film files that I need to move and store.

Need less storage? The 1TB X9 is $100.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Crucial X10 (2TB) $209.99 $179.72 at Amazon
Save $30: A little less saving here, and for the same 2TB space – but you get even quicker read and write speeds of 2100MB/s. So, get the newer X10 for the original price of the X9! Sounds like a good deal to me.

