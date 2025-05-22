You may think I'm crazy to say that I love my small SSD. But it's true. The external hard drive is one of the few bits of tech that has changed drastically in recent years, and (nearly) all for the better (as I recently noted when I backed up 10 years of personal photos).

And the exact model that I've used to back up personal and work files for the last year or so, with complete confidence and eases, is currently on sale – it's down from $179 to $139 over at Amazon.

The X9 Pro is a great external SSD for creatives due to its 1050MB/s read and write speeds and 2TB space (read our full Crucial X9 review for more). But there's also the X10 Pro that boasts 2100MB/s speeds, but at a slightly more expensive $179 for 2TB (down from $200). Whatever configuration, it's certainly one of the best external hard drives out there.

Crucial X9 (2TB) $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40: This is the exact model that I use, and I've found it an awesome little external hard drive. It's got a sleek design, but most important is that it's super fast for the photo and film files that I need to move and store. Need less storage? The 1TB X9 is $100.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Crucial X10 (2TB) $209.99 $179.72 at Amazon

Save $30: A little less saving here, and for the same 2TB space – but you get even quicker read and write speeds of 2100MB/s. So, get the newer X10 for the original price of the X9! Sounds like a good deal to me.

(Image credit: Future)

See other great SSD deals here: